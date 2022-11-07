Haemonetics : 2nd Quarter FY23 Analysis Tables & Supplemental Information

MANAGEMENT'S USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

The following tables contain financial measures that are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. Management uses non-GAAP measures to monitor the financial performance of the business, make informed business decisions, establish budgets, and forecast future results. Performance targets for management are also based on certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, Haemonetics Corporation's (the "Company's") reported financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In the following tables, supplemental non-GAAP measures have been provided to assist investors in evaluating the performance of the Company's core operations and provide a baseline for analyzing trends in the Company's underlying businesses. We strongly encourage investors to review the Company's financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

When used in the following tables, organic revenue growth excludes the impact of currency fluctuation, and strategic exits of product lines. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses and adjusted operating income exclude restructuring and restructuring related costs, deal amortization expenses, asset impairments, accelerated device depreciation and related costs, costs related to compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation, integration and transaction costs, gains and losses on dispositions, certain tax settlements and unusual or infrequent and material litigation- related charges. Reconciliations of these measures to their most comparable GAAP measure for the second quarter ended October 1, 2022 are included at the end of the financial sections of the Company's November 7, 2022 earnings release (a link to which is available below), which qualifies the following tables in their entirety. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Click here for link to the Company's earnings release (Q2 FY 23) dated November 7, 2022