    HAE   US4050241003

HAEMONETICS CORPORATION

(HAE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
80.66 USD   +1.43%
Haemonetics : 2nd Quarter FY23 Analysis Tables & Supplemental Information

11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANAGEMENT'S USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

The following tables contain financial measures that are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. Management uses non-GAAP measures to monitor the financial performance of the business, make informed business decisions, establish budgets, and forecast future results. Performance targets for management are also based on certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, Haemonetics Corporation's (the "Company's") reported financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In the following tables, supplemental non-GAAP measures have been provided to assist investors in evaluating the performance of the Company's core operations and provide a baseline for analyzing trends in the Company's underlying businesses. We strongly encourage investors to review the Company's financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

When used in the following tables, organic revenue growth excludes the impact of currency fluctuation, and strategic exits of product lines. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses and adjusted operating income exclude restructuring and restructuring related costs, deal amortization expenses, asset impairments, accelerated device depreciation and related costs, costs related to compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation, integration and transaction costs, gains and losses on dispositions, certain tax settlements and unusual or infrequent and material litigation- related charges. Reconciliations of these measures to their most comparable GAAP measure for the second quarter ended October 1, 2022 are included at the end of the financial sections of the Company's November 7, 2022 earnings release (a link to which is available below), which qualifies the following tables in their entirety. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Click here for link to the Company's earnings release (Q2 FY 23) dated November 7, 2022

November 7, 2022

Analytical Table 1: Year-over-Year Revenue growth rate by business unit

($ million)

YTD

YTD

REVENUE1

Q2FY23

Q2FY22

Inc/(Dec)

FY23

FY22

Inc/(Dec)

Plasma

$

127.9

$

81.9

$46.0

56.1%

$230.3

$153.8

$76.5

49.7%

Currency effect

1.1%

1.1%

Other inorganic adjustments

1.2%

0.8%

Organic Growth

58.3%

51.6%

No. America Organic

62.2%

55.2%

No. America disposables (excl. liquids)

62.5%

55.7%

Hospital

$

90.9

$

76.3

$ 14.5

19.1%

$

179.3

$

154.8

$ 24.5

15.9%

Currency effect

2.8%

2.5%

Other inorganic adjustments

0.0%

0.0%

Organic Growth

21.9%

18.4%

Hemostasis Management

$

34.3

$

31.5

$

2.8

8.9%

$67.8

$63.7

$4.1

6.5%

Currency effect

2.3%

2.0%

Other inorganic adjustments

0.0%

0.0%

Organic Growth

11.2%

8.5%

Vascular Closure

$

29.6

$

20.8

$

8.8

42.1%

$59.1

$42.6

$16.6

38.9%

Currency effect

0.0%

0.0%

Other inorganic adjustments

0.0%

0.0%

Organic Growth

42.1%

38.9%

Transfusion Management

$

12.2

$

9.3

$

2.9

30.6%

$22.6

$18.2

$4.4

24.3%

Currency effect

5.9%

4.8%

Other inorganic adjustments

0.0%

0.0%

Organic Growth

36.5%

29.1%

Cell Salvage & Other

$

14.7

$

14.6

$0.1

0.8%

$29.8

$30.4

($0.6)

-1.9%

Currency effect

5.3%

4.9%

Other inorganic adjustments

0.0%

0.0%

Organic Growth

6.1%

3.0%

Blood Center

$

73.7

$

76.7

($3.1)

-4.0%

$139.4

$149.7

($10.3)

-6.9%

Currency effect

4.5%

3.7%

Other inorganic adjustments

0.0%

0.0%

Organic Growth

0.5%

-3.2%

Whole Blood

$

19.9

$

18.9

$1.0

5.2%

$39.5

$37.5

$2.0

5.2%

Currency effect

1.6%

1.7%

Other inorganic adjustments

0.0%

0.0%

Organic Growth

6.8%

6.9%

Apheresis2

$

53.8

$

57.7

($3.9)

-6.8%

$99.6

$112.0

($12.3)

-11.0%

Currency effect

5.5%

4.2%

Other inorganic adjustments

0.0%

0.0%

Organic Growth

-1.3%

-6.8%

Software & Other

$

(0.0)

$

0.1

($0.1)

-105.2%

$0.3

$0.2

$0.1

35.7%

Currency effect

-29.7%

-29.5%

Other inorganic adjustments

0.0%

0.0%

Organic Growth

-134.9%

6.2%

Net business unit revenues

$

292.4

$

235.0

$57.4

24.4%

$549.0

$458.3

$90.7

19.8%

Currency effect

3.0%

2.6%

Other inorganic adjustments

0.3%

0.2%

Organic Growth

27.8%

22.6%

Service

$

5.1

$

4.9

$

0.1

3.0%

$9.9

$10.2

($0.2)

-2.1%

Currency effect

6.3%

5.3%

Other inorganic adjustments

0.0%

0.0%

Organic Growth

9.3%

3.2%

Total net revenues

$

297.5

$

239.9

$57.6

24.0%

$558.9

$468.4

$90.5

19.3%

Currency effect

3.0%

2.6%

Other inorganic adjustments

0.3%

0.2%

Organic Growth

27.4%

22.1%

1. All numbers are rounded to the nearest tenth of a million. Organic revenue excludes the impact of currency fluctuation, strategic exits of product lines.

2. Includes Plasma, Platelet and Red Cell disposables and equipment.

November 7, 2022

Analytical Table 2: GAAP and adjusted non-GAAP results referenced during Q2 Fiscal 2023 earnings call

Q2 FY23

Q2 FY22

Inc/(Dec)

YTD FY23

YTD FY22

Inc/(Dec)

Gross Margin - GAAP

53.1%

51.1%

200

bps

53.7%

49.2%

450

bps

Gross Margin (adjusted)1

53.7%

52.6%

110

bps

54.4%

53.6%

80

bps

($ million)

Operating Expenses - GAAP

$

111.1

$

98.0

$

13.1

13%

$

222.6

$

204.7

$

17.9

9%

Operating Expenses (adjusted)1

$

99.0

$

82.4

$

16.7

20%

$

198.5

$

169.5

$

29.1

17%

($ million)

Operating Income - GAAP

$

46.7

$

24.5

$

22.2

91%

$

77.5

$

25.9

$

51.6

199%

Operating Income - (adjusted)1

$

60.6

$

43.8

$

16.8

38%

$

105.5

$

81.7

$

23.8

29%

1. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are included at the end of the financial sections

of the November 7, 2022 earnings release for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2023 as well as on Company's website at www.haemonetics.com.

November 7, 2022

Analytical Table 3: Reconciliation of Fiscal 2022 Reported Revenue to Organic Revenue basis for Fiscal 2023 Organic Revenue Guidance

The following table presents fiscal 2022 organic revenue by quarter on a pro forma basis to reflect adjustments for certain strategic exits and recently completed transactions in order to provide a comparable basis for measuring fiscal 2023 organic revenue growth rates.

(All revenue dollar amounts are rounded to the nearest tenth of a million)

Other

Q1 FY22

Currency

Constant

Strategic

REVENUE

Reported

Impact

Currency $

Exits1

Organic

Plasma

$

71.8

$

(0.0)

$

71.8

$

(0.6)

$

71.2

Hospital

$

78.5

$

(0.9)

$

77.6

$

-

$

77.6

Blood Center

$

72.9

$

(1.2)

$

71.7

$

-

$

71.7

Net business unit revenue

$

223.3

$

(2.1)

$

221.1

$

(0.6)

$

220.5

Service

$

5.2

$

0.0

$

5.3

$

-

$

5.3

Total net revenue

$

228.5

$

(2.1)

$

226.4

$

(0.6)

$

225.8

Other

Q2 FY22

Currency

Constant

Strategic

REVENUE

Reported

Impact

Currency $

Exits1

Organic

Plasma

$

81.9

$

0.1

$

82.0

$

(0.6)

$

81.4

Hospital

$

76.3

$

(0.4)

$

75.9

$

-

$

75.9

Blood Center

$

76.7

$

(1.5)

$

75.3

$

-

$

75.3

Net business unit revenue

$

235.0

$

(1.8)

$

233.2

$

(0.6)

$

232.6

Service

$

4.9

$

0.0

$

5.0

$

-

$

5.0

Total net revenue

$

239.9

$

(1.8)

$

238.1

$

(0.6)

$

237.5

Other

Q3 FY22

Currency

Constant

Strategic

REVENUE

Reported

Impact

Currency $

Exits1

Organic

Plasma

$

96.5

$

0.2

$

96.7

$

(0.7)

$

96.0

Hospital

$

82.3

$

(0.2)

$

82.1

$

-

$

82.1

Blood Center

$

75.7

$

(1.2)

$

74.5

$

-

$

74.5

Net business unit revenue

$

254.4

$

(1.1)

$

253.3

$

(0.7)

$

252.6

Service

$

5.3

$

0.1

$

5.4

$

-

$

5.4

Total net revenue

$

259.8

$

(1.0)

$

258.8

$

(0.7)

$

258.0

Other

Q4 FY22

Currency

Constant

Strategic

REVENUE

Reported

Impact

Currency $

Exits1

Organic

Plasma

$

101.1

$

0.3

$

101.4

$

(0.8)

$

100.6

Hospital

$

85.7

$

0.2

$

86.0

$

-

$

86.0

Blood Center

$

73.1

$

(0.1)

$

73.0

$

-

$

73.0

Net business unit revenue

$

260.0

$

0.5

$

260.4

$

(0.8)

$

259.6

Service

$

5.0

$

0.1

$

5.2

$

-

$

5.2

Total net revenue

$

265.0

$

0.6

$

265.6

$

(0.8)

$

264.8

Other

FY22

Currency

Constant

Strategic

REVENUE

Reported

Impact

Currency $

Exits1

Organic

Plasma

$

351.3

$

0.6

$

351.9

$

(2.8)

$

349.2

Hospital

$

322.8

$

(1.2)

$

321.6

$

-

$

321.6

Blood Center

$

298.5

$

(4.0)

$

294.5

$

-

$

294.5

Net business unit revenue

$

972.7

$

(4.6)

$

968.1

$

(2.8)

$

965.3

Service

$

20.5

$

0.3

$

20.8

$

-

$

20.8

Total net revenue

$

993.2

$

(4.3)

$

988.9

$

(2.8)

$

986.1

(1) Reflects adjustment for certain strategic exits within the Company's liquid solutions business during fiscal 2022.

Disclaimer

Haemonetics Corporation published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 093 M - -
Net income 2023 82,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 593 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 46,0x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 4 139 M 4 139 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,33x
EV / Sales 2024 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 821
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart HAEMONETICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Haemonetics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAEMONETICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 80,66 $
Average target price 86,57 $
Spread / Average Target 7,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Simon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Darecca Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ellen M. Zane Independent Chairman
Anila Lingamneni Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Mark W. Kroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAEMONETICS CORPORATION52.07%4 139
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-30.32%170 992
MEDTRONIC PLC-18.17%112 513
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-10.14%62 982
DEXCOM, INC.-14.42%44 373
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION21.63%33 501