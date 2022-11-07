Haemonetics : 2nd Quarter FY23 Analysis Tables & Supplemental Information
11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST
MANAGEMENT'S USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
The following tables contain financial measures that are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. Management uses non-GAAP measures to monitor the financial performance of the business, make informed business decisions, establish budgets, and forecast future results. Performance targets for management are also based on certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, Haemonetics Corporation's (the "Company's") reported financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In the following tables, supplemental non-GAAP measures have been provided to assist investors in evaluating the performance of the Company's core operations and provide a baseline for analyzing trends in the Company's underlying businesses. We strongly encourage investors to review the Company's financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
When used in the following tables, organic revenue growth excludes the impact of currency fluctuation, and strategic exits of product lines. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses and adjusted operating income exclude restructuring and restructuring related costs, deal amortization expenses, asset impairments, accelerated device depreciation and related costs, costs related to compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation, integration and transaction costs, gains and losses on dispositions, certain tax settlements and unusual or infrequent and material litigation- related charges. Reconciliations of these measures to their most comparable GAAP measure for the second quarter ended October 1, 2022 are included at the end of the financial sections of the Company's November 7, 2022 earnings release (a link to which is available below), which qualifies the following tables in their entirety. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Analytical Table 1: Year-over-Year Revenue growth rate by business unit
($ million)
YTD
YTD
REVENUE1
Q2FY23
Q2FY22
Inc/(Dec)
FY23
FY22
Inc/(Dec)
Plasma
$
127.9
$
81.9
$46.0
56.1%
$230.3
$153.8
$76.5
49.7%
Currency effect
1.1%
1.1%
Other inorganic adjustments
1.2%
0.8%
Organic Growth
58.3%
51.6%
No. America Organic
62.2%
55.2%
No. America disposables (excl. liquids)
62.5%
55.7%
Hospital
$
90.9
$
76.3
$ 14.5
19.1%
$
179.3
$
154.8
$ 24.5
15.9%
Currency effect
2.8%
2.5%
Other inorganic adjustments
0.0%
0.0%
Organic Growth
21.9%
18.4%
Hemostasis Management
$
34.3
$
31.5
$
2.8
8.9%
$67.8
$63.7
$4.1
6.5%
Currency effect
2.3%
2.0%
Other inorganic adjustments
0.0%
0.0%
Organic Growth
11.2%
8.5%
Vascular Closure
$
29.6
$
20.8
$
8.8
42.1%
$59.1
$42.6
$16.6
38.9%
Currency effect
0.0%
0.0%
Other inorganic adjustments
0.0%
0.0%
Organic Growth
42.1%
38.9%
Transfusion Management
$
12.2
$
9.3
$
2.9
30.6%
$22.6
$18.2
$4.4
24.3%
Currency effect
5.9%
4.8%
Other inorganic adjustments
0.0%
0.0%
Organic Growth
36.5%
29.1%
Cell Salvage & Other
$
14.7
$
14.6
$0.1
0.8%
$29.8
$30.4
($0.6)
-1.9%
Currency effect
5.3%
4.9%
Other inorganic adjustments
0.0%
0.0%
Organic Growth
6.1%
3.0%
Blood Center
$
73.7
$
76.7
($3.1)
-4.0%
$139.4
$149.7
($10.3)
-6.9%
Currency effect
4.5%
3.7%
Other inorganic adjustments
0.0%
0.0%
Organic Growth
0.5%
-3.2%
Whole Blood
$
19.9
$
18.9
$1.0
5.2%
$39.5
$37.5
$2.0
5.2%
Currency effect
1.6%
1.7%
Other inorganic adjustments
0.0%
0.0%
Organic Growth
6.8%
6.9%
Apheresis2
$
53.8
$
57.7
($3.9)
-6.8%
$99.6
$112.0
($12.3)
-11.0%
Currency effect
5.5%
4.2%
Other inorganic adjustments
0.0%
0.0%
Organic Growth
-1.3%
-6.8%
Software & Other
$
(0.0)
$
0.1
($0.1)
-105.2%
$0.3
$0.2
$0.1
35.7%
Currency effect
-29.7%
-29.5%
Other inorganic adjustments
0.0%
0.0%
Organic Growth
-134.9%
6.2%
Net business unit revenues
$
292.4
$
235.0
$57.4
24.4%
$549.0
$458.3
$90.7
19.8%
Currency effect
3.0%
2.6%
Other inorganic adjustments
0.3%
0.2%
Organic Growth
27.8%
22.6%
Service
$
5.1
$
4.9
$
0.1
3.0%
$9.9
$10.2
($0.2)
-2.1%
Currency effect
6.3%
5.3%
Other inorganic adjustments
0.0%
0.0%
Organic Growth
9.3%
3.2%
Total net revenues
$
297.5
$
239.9
$57.6
24.0%
$558.9
$468.4
$90.5
19.3%
Currency effect
3.0%
2.6%
Other inorganic adjustments
0.3%
0.2%
Organic Growth
27.4%
22.1%
1. All numbers are rounded to the nearest tenth of a million. Organic revenue excludes the impact of currency fluctuation, strategic exits of product lines.
2. Includes Plasma, Platelet and Red Cell disposables and equipment.
November 7, 2022
Analytical Table 2: GAAP and adjusted non-GAAP results referenced during Q2 Fiscal 2023 earnings call
Q2 FY23
Q2 FY22
Inc/(Dec)
YTD FY23
YTD FY22
Inc/(Dec)
Gross Margin - GAAP
53.1%
51.1%
200
bps
53.7%
49.2%
450
bps
Gross Margin (adjusted)1
53.7%
52.6%
110
bps
54.4%
53.6%
80
bps
($ million)
Operating Expenses - GAAP
$
111.1
$
98.0
$
13.1
13%
$
222.6
$
204.7
$
17.9
9%
Operating Expenses (adjusted)1
$
99.0
$
82.4
$
16.7
20%
$
198.5
$
169.5
$
29.1
17%
($ million)
Operating Income - GAAP
$
46.7
$
24.5
$
22.2
91%
$
77.5
$
25.9
$
51.6
199%
Operating Income - (adjusted)1
$
60.6
$
43.8
$
16.8
38%
$
105.5
$
81.7
$
23.8
29%
1. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are included at the end of the financial sections
of the November 7, 2022 earnings release for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2023 as well as on Company's website at www.haemonetics.com.
November 7, 2022
Analytical Table 3: Reconciliation of Fiscal 2022 Reported Revenue to Organic Revenue basis for Fiscal 2023 Organic Revenue Guidance
The following table presents fiscal 2022 organic revenue by quarter on a pro forma basis to reflect adjustments for certain strategic exits and recently completed transactions in order to provide a comparable basis for measuring fiscal 2023 organic revenue growth rates.
(All revenue dollar amounts are rounded to the nearest tenth of a million)
Other
Q1 FY22
Currency
Constant
Strategic
REVENUE
Reported
Impact
Currency $
Exits1
Organic
Plasma
$
71.8
$
(0.0)
$
71.8
$
(0.6)
$
71.2
Hospital
$
78.5
$
(0.9)
$
77.6
$
-
$
77.6
Blood Center
$
72.9
$
(1.2)
$
71.7
$
-
$
71.7
Net business unit revenue
$
223.3
$
(2.1)
$
221.1
$
(0.6)
$
220.5
Service
$
5.2
$
0.0
$
5.3
$
-
$
5.3
Total net revenue
$
228.5
$
(2.1)
$
226.4
$
(0.6)
$
225.8
Other
Q2 FY22
Currency
Constant
Strategic
REVENUE
Reported
Impact
Currency $
Exits1
Organic
Plasma
$
81.9
$
0.1
$
82.0
$
(0.6)
$
81.4
Hospital
$
76.3
$
(0.4)
$
75.9
$
-
$
75.9
Blood Center
$
76.7
$
(1.5)
$
75.3
$
-
$
75.3
Net business unit revenue
$
235.0
$
(1.8)
$
233.2
$
(0.6)
$
232.6
Service
$
4.9
$
0.0
$
5.0
$
-
$
5.0
Total net revenue
$
239.9
$
(1.8)
$
238.1
$
(0.6)
$
237.5
Other
Q3 FY22
Currency
Constant
Strategic
REVENUE
Reported
Impact
Currency $
Exits1
Organic
Plasma
$
96.5
$
0.2
$
96.7
$
(0.7)
$
96.0
Hospital
$
82.3
$
(0.2)
$
82.1
$
-
$
82.1
Blood Center
$
75.7
$
(1.2)
$
74.5
$
-
$
74.5
Net business unit revenue
$
254.4
$
(1.1)
$
253.3
$
(0.7)
$
252.6
Service
$
5.3
$
0.1
$
5.4
$
-
$
5.4
Total net revenue
$
259.8
$
(1.0)
$
258.8
$
(0.7)
$
258.0
Other
Q4 FY22
Currency
Constant
Strategic
REVENUE
Reported
Impact
Currency $
Exits1
Organic
Plasma
$
101.1
$
0.3
$
101.4
$
(0.8)
$
100.6
Hospital
$
85.7
$
0.2
$
86.0
$
-
$
86.0
Blood Center
$
73.1
$
(0.1)
$
73.0
$
-
$
73.0
Net business unit revenue
$
260.0
$
0.5
$
260.4
$
(0.8)
$
259.6
Service
$
5.0
$
0.1
$
5.2
$
-
$
5.2
Total net revenue
$
265.0
$
0.6
$
265.6
$
(0.8)
$
264.8
Other
FY22
Currency
Constant
Strategic
REVENUE
Reported
Impact
Currency $
Exits1
Organic
Plasma
$
351.3
$
0.6
$
351.9
$
(2.8)
$
349.2
Hospital
$
322.8
$
(1.2)
$
321.6
$
-
$
321.6
Blood Center
$
298.5
$
(4.0)
$
294.5
$
-
$
294.5
Net business unit revenue
$
972.7
$
(4.6)
$
968.1
$
(2.8)
$
965.3
Service
$
20.5
$
0.3
$
20.8
$
-
$
20.8
Total net revenue
$
993.2
$
(4.3)
$
988.9
$
(2.8)
$
986.1
(1) Reflects adjustment for certain strategic exits within the Company's liquid solutions business during fiscal 2022.
