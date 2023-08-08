Haemonetics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results; Updates Fiscal 2024 Guidance





Boston, MA, August 8, 2023 - Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended July 1, 2023:

1st Quarter 2024 n Revenue, increase $311 million, 19% n Organic1 revenue increase 21% n Earnings per diluted share $0.80 n Adjusted earnings per diluted share $1.05 n Cash flow from operating activities $19 million n Free cash flow before restructuring & restructuring related costs $12 million 1 Excludes the impact of currency fluctuation.





Chris Simon, Haemonetics' CEO, stated: "Our first quarter results demonstrate our strength and momentum. We delivered market-leading performance across each of our businesses and advanced our innovation and commercial pipelines. As macroeconomic trends improve, and with the investments we are making in our portfolio and capabilities, we are well-positioned to achieve transformational growth by providing our best-in-class technologies to more customers worldwide."





GAAP RESULTS

First quarter fiscal 2024 revenue was $311.3 million, up 19.1% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Business unit revenue and growth rates compared with the prior year period were as follows:





($ millions) 1st Quarter 2024 Reported Plasma $138.6 35.4% Blood Center $67.3 2.5% Hospital $99.6 12.6% Net business unit revenue $305.5 19.1% Service $5.8 18.1% Total net revenue $311.3 19.1%

Gross margin was 53.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with 54.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The primary drivers of the decrease in the gross margin percentage were inventory reserves, investments in operations and increased depreciation expense, partially offset by geographic and product mix, volume and price. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 36.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with 42.6% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue was primarily driven by operating leverage, partially offset by continuous growth investments and digital transformation costs. The Company had operating income of $53.7 million and a 17.2% operating margin in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with operating income of $30.8 million and an operating margin of 11.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The income tax rates were 20% and 22% in the first quarters of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023, respectively. First quarter fiscal 2024 net income and earnings per diluted share were $41.0 million and $0.80, respectively, compared with $19.9 million and $0.38, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.





ADJUSTED RESULTS





Organic revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was up 20.5% compared with the same period of fiscal 2023. Business unit organic revenue growth rates compared with the prior year period were as follows:

1st Quarter 2024 Organic Plasma 35.5% Blood Center 5.8% Hospital 13.8% Net business unit revenue 20.6% Service 19.3% Total net revenue 20.5%





First quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted gross margin was 54.2%, down 100 basis points compared with the prior year period. The primary drivers of the decrease in the gross margin percentage were inventory reserves, investments in operations and increased depreciation expense, partially offset by geographic and product mix, volume and price.





Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 31.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with 38.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue was primarily driven by operating leverage partially offset by continuous growth investments. Adjusted operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $70.2 million, up $25.3 million or 56.5%, compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating margin was 22.6%, up 540 basis points when compared with the same period of fiscal 2023. The adjusted income tax rates were 21% and 24% in the first quarters of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023, respectively.





First quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted net income was $53.7 million, up $23.5 million, or 77.9%, and adjusted earnings per diluted share was $1.05, up 81.0%, when compared with the same period of fiscal 2023.





AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION COSTS





The Company recorded amortization of acquired intangible assets of $7.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with $8.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The Company also incurred $3.7 million of digital transformation costs related to the upgrade of our enterprise resource planning system in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.





BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW





Cash on hand at July 1, 2023 was $285.7 million, an increase of $1.3 million since April 1, 2023.





Cash flow from operating activities was $19.1 million and free cash flow before restructuring and restructuring related costs was $12.1 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $42.0 million and $4.5 million, respectively, in the same period of fiscal 2023.





FISCAL 2024 GUIDANCE





The Company updated its previous fiscal 2024 GAAP total revenue and organic revenue growth guidance as follows:





Total Company Previous Guidance Current

Guidance Reported 4 - 7% 6 - 9% Currency impact (1)% (1)% Organic 5 - 8% 7 - 10% Business unit organic revenue Previous Guidance Current

Guidance Plasma revenue 3 - 6% 8 - 11% Blood Center revenue (2) - 0% (2 - 6)% Hospital revenue 16 - 18% 16 - 18%





Additionally, the Company reaffirmed its adjusted operating margin guidance and updated its adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance and free cash flow before restructuring and restructuring related costs guidance as follows:

Previous Guidance Current Guidance Adjusted operating margin 20 - 21% 20 - 21% Adjusted earnings per diluted share $3.45 - $3.75 $3.60 - $3.90 Free cash flow, before restructuring & restructuring related costs $80M - $100M $85M - $105M





WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL AND RESULTS ANALYSIS





The Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss first quarter fiscal 2024 results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed via teleconference at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI161cbc44c95c40ac857474a72c5ba4c0 . Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.





Alternatively, a live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website at the following direct link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y8b7kg5q





ABOUT HAEMONETICS





Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) plans and objectives of management for operations of the Company, including plans or objectives related to the development and commercialization of, and regulatory approvals related to, the Company's products and plans or objectives related to the Operational Excellence Program; (ii) estimates or projections of financial results, financial condition, capital expenditures, capital structure or other financial items, including with respect to the share repurchase program; (iii) the impact of inflationary pressures in our global manufacturing and supply chain; and (iv) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii) or (iii) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, availability and demand for the Company's products; the Company's ability to implement as planned and realize estimated cost savings from the Operational Excellence Program; inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and macroeconomic conditions; the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans; risks arising from planned or completed acquisitions or divestitures by the Company, including any failure to realize the anticipated strategic benefits and opportunities of the transaction; the impact of share repurchases on the Company's stock price and volatility as well as the effect of short-term price fluctuations on the share repurchase program's effectiveness; technological advances in the medical field and

standards for transfusion medicine and the Company's ability to successfully offer products that incorporate such advances and standards; product quality; market acceptance; regulatory uncertainties, including in the receipt or timing of regulatory approvals; the effect of economic and political conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; blood product reimbursement policies and practices; and the effect of industry consolidation as seen in the plasma market. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's periodic reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.





MANAGEMENT'S USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES





This press release contains financial measures that are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations. Management uses non-GAAP measures to monitor the financial performance of the business, make informed business decisions, establish budgets and forecast future results. Performance targets for management are also based on certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, the Company's reported financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In this release, supplemental non-GAAP measures have been provided to assist investors in evaluating the performance of the Company's core operations and provide a baseline for analyzing trends in the Company's underlying businesses. We strongly encourage investors to review the Company's financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.





When used in this release, organic revenue growth excludes the impact of currency fluctuation. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share exclude restructuring costs, restructuring related costs, digital transformation costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, asset impairments, accelerated device depreciation and related costs, costs related to compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation ("MDR") and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation ("IVDR"), integration and transaction costs, certain tax settlements and unusual or infrequent and material litigation-related charges. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share also exclude the tax impact of these items. The adjustments to provision for income taxes are calculated based on the jurisdictions in which pre-tax adjustments occurred. Free cash flow before restructuring and restructuring related costs is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, net of the proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment and restructuring and restructuring related costs, net of tax. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to similarly titled measures used by other companies.





A reconciliation of non-GAAP historical financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure are included at the end of the financial sections of this press release as well as on the Company's website at www.haemonetics.com. The Company does not provide a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking organic revenue growth guidance by business unit to the comparable GAAP measure because forecasting the impact of foreign currency fluctuations by business unit is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without

unreasonable efforts. Additionally, the Company does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking adjusted operating margin guidance, adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance or free cash flow before restructuring and restructuring related costs guidance to the comparable GAAP measures because the combined impact and timing of recognition of certain potential charges or gains, such as restructuring costs and impairment charges, is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance.

Haemonetics Corporation Financial Summary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Data in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 7/1/2023 7/2/2022 Inc/(Dec) % (unaudited) Net revenues $ 311,332 $ 261,458 19.1% Cost of goods sold 144,067 119,195 20.9% Gross profit 167,265 142,263 17.6% Research and development 12,648 10,902 16.0% Selling, general and administrative 93,485 92,227 1.4% Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,473 8,367 (10.7)% Operating expenses 113,606 111,496 1.9% Operating income 53,659 30,767 74.4% Interest and other expense, net (2,069) (5,273) (60.8)% Income before taxes 51,590 25,494 102.4% Provision for income taxes 10,548 5,617 87.8% Net income $ 41,042 $ 19,877 106.5% Net income per common share assuming dilution $ 0.80 $ 0.38 110.5% Weighted average number of shares: Basic 50,542 51,224 Diluted 51,340 51,683 Profit Margins: Inc/(Dec) % Gross profit 53.7 % 54.4 % (0.7)% Research and development 4.1 % 4.2 % (0.1)% Selling, general and administrative 30.0 % 35.3 % (5.3)% Operating income 17.2 % 11.8 % 5.4% Income before taxes 16.6 % 9.8 % 6.8% Net income 13.2 % 7.6 % 5.6%





Revenue Analysis by Business Unit (Data in thousands) Three Months Ended 7/1/2023 7/2/2022 Reported growth Currency impact Organic growth Revenues by business unit (unaudited) Plasma(1) $ 138,610 $ 102,381 35.4 % (0.1) % 35.5 % Whole Blood 20,040 19,595 2.3 % (1.6) % 3.9 % Apheresis 47,300 46,099 2.6 % (4.1) % 6.7 % Blood Center 67,340 65,694 2.5 % (3.3) % 5.8 % Hemostasis Management 37,820 33,497 12.9 % (1.6) % 14.5 % Vascular Closure 37,620 29,568 27.2 % - % 27.2 % Other(2) 24,168 25,429 (5.0) % (2.0) % (3.0) % Hospital 99,608 88,494 12.6 % (1.2) % 13.8 % Net business unit revenues 305,558 256,569 19.1 % (1.5) % 20.6 % Service 5,774 4,889 18.1 % (1.2) % 19.3 % Total net revenues $ 311,332 $ 261,458 19.1 % (1.4) % 20.5 % (1) Plasma had organic revenue growth of 37.2% in North America for the three months ended July 1, 2023 and 40.9% of organic revenue growth in North America disposables for the three months ended July 1, 2023. (2) Other includes the Cell Salvage and Transfusion Management product lines within the Hospital business unit.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Data in thousands) As of 7/1/2023 4/1/2023 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 285,719 $ 284,466 Accounts receivable, net 177,117 179,142 Inventories, net 289,207 259,379 Other current assets 49,564 46,735 Total current assets 801,607 769,722 Property, plant & equipment, net 304,467 310,885 Intangible assets, net 268,146 275,771 Goodwill 465,910 466,231 Other assets 122,128 112,216 Total assets $ 1,962,258 $ 1,934,825 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Short-term debt & current maturities $ 13,572 $ 11,784 Other current liabilities 223,367 240,032 Total current liabilities 236,939 251,816 Long-term debt 751,381 754,102 Other long-term liabilities 109,322 110,910 Stockholders' equity 864,616 817,997 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 1,962,258 $ 1,934,825





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Data in thousands) Three Months Ended 7/1/2023 7/2/2022 (unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 41,042 $ 19,877 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,032 22,447 Share-based compensation expense 6,989 5,299 Amortization of deferred financing costs 830 797 Benefit for losses on inventory (1,785) (2,075) Change in other non-cash operating activities 682 1,192 Change in accounts receivable, net 1,010 10,358 Change in inventories, net (29,396) 15,240 Change in other working capital (23,318) (31,142) Net cash provided by operating activities 19,086 41,993 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (9,663) (45,467) Acquisition - (2,850) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 402 498 Other investments (6,000) (10,395) Net cash used in investing activities (15,261) (58,214) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayments, net of borrowings (1,750) (4,375) Contingent consideration payments (849) (21,593) Proceeds from employee stock programs 3,498 2,586 Cash used to net share settle employee equity awards (1,483) - Other (14) (13) Net cash used in financing activities (598) (23,395) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,974) (4,932) Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,253 (44,548) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of the Period 284,466 259,496 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 285,719 $ 214,948 Free Cash Flow Reconciliation: Cash provided by operating activities $ 19,086 $ 41,993 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment (9,261) (44,969) Free cash flow after restructuring and restructuring related costs 9,825 (2,976) Restructuring and restructuring related costs 2,845 9,389 Tax benefit on restructuring and restructuring related costs (615) (1,909) Free cash flow before restructuring and restructuring related costs $ 12,055 $ 4,504

Reconciliation of Adjusted Measures for First Quarter of FY24 and FY23 (Data in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended July 1, 2023: Gross profit Operating expenses Operating income Provision for income taxes Net income Earnings per diluted share Reported $ 167,265 $ 113,606 $ 53,659 $ 10,548 $ 41,042 $ 0.80 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - (7,473) 7,473 1,828 5,645 0.10 Integration and transaction costs - (1,115) 1,115 268 847 0.02 Restructuring costs 206 217 (11) (33) 22 - Restructuring related costs 1,540 (664) 2,204 536 1,668 0.03 Digital transformation costs - (3,705) 3,705 869 2,836 0.06 Impairment of assets and PCS2 related charges (236) (95) (141) (34) (107) - MDR and IVDR costs - (1,166) 1,166 256 910 0.02 Litigation-related charges - (1,058) 1,058 256 802 0.02 Adjusted $ 168,775 $ 98,547 $ 70,228 $ 14,494 $ 53,665 $ 1.05 Adjusted, as a percentage of net revenues 54.2 % 31.7 % 22.6 % 17.2 % Three Months Ended July 2, 2022: Gross profit Operating expenses Operating income Provision for income taxes Net income Earnings per diluted share Reported $ 142,263 $ 111,496 $ 30,767 $ 5,617 $ 19,877 $ 0.38 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - (8,367) 8,367 2,280 6,087 0.12 Integration and transaction costs - 758 (758) (234) (524) (0.01) Restructuring costs (206) (162) (44) (12) (32) - Restructuring related costs 2,683 (839) 3,522 941 2,581 0.04 Impairment of assets and PCS2 related charges (409) (59) (350) (95) (255) - MDR and IVDR costs 48 (3,138) 3,186 817 2,369 0.05 Litigation-related charges - (196) 196 53 143 - Discrete tax adjustments - - - 86 (86) - Adjusted $ 144,379 $ 99,493 $ 44,886 $ 9,453 $ 30,160 $ 0.58 Adjusted, as a percentage of net revenues 55.2 % 38.1 % 17.2 % 11.5 %

