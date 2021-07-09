BOSTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results at 6:00 am EDT on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am EDT on August 11, 2021.

The call can be accessed with the following information:



U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512

Conference ID required for access: 1674067

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qyrbnnofhttps://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i5w7z4hk

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on August 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technologies address important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact:

Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-sets-date-for-publishing-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-results-august-11-2021-301328843.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation