Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results: February 2, 2021

01/05/2021 | 05:04pm EST
BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results at 6:00 am EDT on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am EDT on February 2, 2021. 

The call can be accessed with the following information:

U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512
Conference ID required for access: 7792833

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6nszefg7

Webcast replay will be available from February 2, 2021 11:00 am to February 10, 2021 11:00 am EDT.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technologies address important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.  

Investor Contact:         

Media Contact:

Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations 

Carla Burigatto, VP-Global Communications

(781) 356-9763                    

(781) 348-7263

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com       

carla.burigatto@haemonetics.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-sets-date-for-publishing-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-results-february-2-2021-301201477.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
