Haemonetics : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
(b) Departure of Named Executive Officer
Jacqueline Scanlan, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, will leave Haemonetics Corporation (the 'Company') on June 11, 2021. The Company is grateful for Ms. Scanlan's meaningful contributions during her time at the Company and extends its best wishes to her for success in her future endeavors.
Disclaimer
Haemonetics Corporation published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 10:26:07 UTC.