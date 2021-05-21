Haemonetics : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.





(b) Departure of Named Executive Officer





Jacqueline Scanlan, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, will leave Haemonetics Corporation (the 'Company') on June 11, 2021. The Company is grateful for Ms. Scanlan's meaningful contributions during her time at the Company and extends its best wishes to her for success in her future endeavors.











