Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Haemonetics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAE   US4050241003

HAEMONETICS CORPORATION

(HAE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haemonetics : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)

05/21/2021 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) Departure of Named Executive Officer

Jacqueline Scanlan, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, will leave Haemonetics Corporation (the 'Company') on June 11, 2021. The Company is grateful for Ms. Scanlan's meaningful contributions during her time at the Company and extends its best wishes to her for success in her future endeavors.



Disclaimer

Haemonetics Corporation published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 10:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAEMONETICS CORPORATION
06:27aHAEMONETICS  : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)
PU
06:25aHAEMONETICS CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/14SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Rise Friday But Trail Most Other Sectors
MT
05/14SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Rising in Friday Afternoon Trade
MT
05/14HAEMONETICS  : CJS Securities Upgrades Haemonetics to Outperform From Market Per..
MT
05/14HAEMONETICS  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Haemonetics to $75 From $8..
MT
05/14HAEMONETICS  : Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Haemonetics to $85 From $105, M..
MT
05/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Fed officials manage to reassure investors
05/14HAEMONETICS  : JMP Securities Adjusts Haemonetics' Price Target to $90 From $110..
MT
05/14TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Burberry, MetLife, Nielsen, Lowe's, Ryanair...
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 869 M - -
Net income 2021 113 M - -
Net Debt 2021 53,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 883 M 2 883 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 3 004
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart HAEMONETICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Haemonetics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAEMONETICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 91,71 $
Last Close Price 56,72 $
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 61,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher A. Simon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Patrick Burke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Meelia Chairman
Anila Lingamneni Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Mark W. Kroll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAEMONETICS CORPORATION-52.24%2 883
ABBOTT LABORATORIES6.29%209 309
MEDTRONIC PLC7.28%170 801
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.17%71 189
HOYA CORPORATION-0.28%48 335
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.10.02%46 524