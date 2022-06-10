Haffner Energy : Inside Information / Other news releases

Game-changing

Decarbonization &

Renewable Gases Solutions

Haffner Energy announces that its stock is now covered by 3 brokers:

Barclays, ODDO BHF and Portzamparc

Vitry-le-François, France, June 10, 2022

Haffner Energy (FR0014007ND6 - ALHAF) announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by the research departments of Barclays, ODDO BHF and Portzamparc, ensuring optimal visibility to investors and financial markets. This reinforces the momentum following the stock's recent inclusion in Euronext's Tech Leaders index alongside more than 100 high-growth European technology companies.

About Haffner Energy

family-owned company co-founded and co-led by Marc and Philippe Haffner, player in the energy transition for 28 years, Haffner Energy designs and provides technologies and services that enable its customers to produce green hydrogen and renewable gas replacing natural gas, combined with carbon capture through the co-production of biochar via its Hynoca® process based on thermolysis of biomass. This process allows the production of hydrogen or renewable gas at highly competitive costs, with negative carbon balance of 12 kg (net) of CO 2 per kg of hydrogen, while depending very little on the electricity grid and the cost of electricity. This allows Haffner Energy to make a very rapid and agile contribution to the strategic challenges of Europe's energy independence combined with the acceleration of its decarbonization.

Contacts Investor Relations, Haffner Energy Media Relations, NewCap Adeline Mickeler Nicolas Merigeau adeline.mickeler@haffner-energy.com haffner@newcap.eu Tel: 01 44 71 94 98

