  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Haffner Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALHAF   FR0014007ND6

HAFFNER ENERGY

(ALHAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:38:51 2023-02-06 am EST
2.910 EUR   +1.75%
03:20aHaffner Energy : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
01/20Haffner Energy : joins the European Biochar Industry consortium
PU
01/20Haffner Energy : will be present at the Hyvolution exhibition on February 1st and 2nd in Paris, Porte de Versailles
PU
Haffner Energy : Inside Information / Other news releases

02/06/2023 | 03:20am EST
Game-changing

Decarbonization & Renewable

Hydrogen & Gas Solutions

Press release

Haffner Energy Announces its Financial Calendar for 2023

Vitry-le-François, France, February 6, 2023,

Haffner Energy (ISIN code: FR0014007ND6 - Ticker: ALHAF), today announces its 2023 financial calendar.

Events

Dates*

2022 Full-Year Results

June 28, 2023

Annual Shareholders Meeting

September 13, 2023

2023 Half-Year Results

December 14, 2023

*the press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

About Haffner Energy

A listed and family company co-founded and co-managed by Marc and Philippe Haffner and a player in the energy transition for 30 years, Haffner Energy designs and provides technologies and services enabling its customers to produce green hydrogen, renewable gas replacing natural gas combined with carbon capture through the co- production of biochar through its HYNOCA® and SYNOCA® processes, by thermolysis of biomass. Those processes allow the production of hydrogen or renewable gas at highly competitive cost, is carbon negative of 12 kg (net) of CO2 per kg of hydrogen produced, while depending very little on the electricity grid and the cost of electricity. This enables Haffner Energy to make a very rapid and agile contribution to the strategic challenges of Europe's energy independence combined with the acceleration of its decarbonization.

Contacts

Investor Relations, Haffner Energy

Adeline Mickeler

adeline.mickeler@haffner-energy.com

Media Relations, NewCap Nicolas Merigeau haffner@newcap.euTel : 01 44 71 94 98

Disclaimer

Haffner Energy SA published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 8,85 M 9,60 M 9,60 M
Net income 2023 -10,4 M -11,2 M -11,2 M
Net cash 2023 30,2 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 -12,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 128 M 139 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,0x
EV / Sales 2024 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 18,7%
Managers and Directors
Philippe Haffner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Adeline Mickeler Chief Financial Officer
Marc Haffner Deputy CEO & Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Eva Ecsery Independent Director
Van Bich Ngo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
