Haffner Energy : joins the European Biochar Industry consortium

We are pleased to announce that Haffner Energy is now a member of the EBI.

This will allow us to join forces to contribute to the improvement of Biochar awareness and to actively participate in the debate on carbon removal certification.

The European Biochar Industry consortium supports the development of biochar applications and fosters its long-term success. The industry consortium:

Supports the development of a European biochar and pyrolysis industry, particularly by eliminating / alleviating market entry barriers.

Is committed to the principles of sustainable production with regional raw material as well as to adhere to strict environmental standards.

Promotes the use of biochar in large scale, in order to achieve with this Negative Emission Technology (NET) meaningful contributions to carbon sequestration and thus to mitigate climate change.

More information on EBI : https://www.biochar-industry.com/