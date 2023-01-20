Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Haffner Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALHAF   FR0014007ND6

HAFFNER ENERGY

(ALHAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:02 2023-01-20 am EST
2.995 EUR   +0.84%
01/20Haffner Energy : will be present at the Hyvolution exhibition on February 1st and 2nd in Paris, Porte de Versailles
PU
01/03Haffner Energy : A review of 2022's highlights & looking forward to 2023!
PU
2022Haffner Energy - Publication of the Half-Yearly Financial Report as of September 30, 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haffner Energy : joins the European Biochar Industry consortium

01/20/2023 | 08:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are pleased to announce that Haffner Energy is now a member of the EBI.

This will allow us to join forces to contribute to the improvement of Biochar awareness and to actively participate in the debate on carbon removal certification.

The European Biochar Industry consortium supports the development of biochar applications and fosters its long-term success. The industry consortium:

  • Supports the development of a European biochar and pyrolysis industry, particularly by eliminating / alleviating market entry barriers.
  • Is committed to the principles of sustainable production with regional raw material as well as to adhere to strict environmental standards.
  • Promotes the use of biochar in large scale, in order to achieve with this Negative Emission Technology (NET) meaningful contributions to carbon sequestration and thus to mitigate climate change.

More information on EBI : https://www.biochar-industry.com/

Attachments

Disclaimer

Haffner Energy SA published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 01:00:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HAFFNER ENERGY
01/20Haffner Energy : will be present at the Hyvolution exhibition on February 1st and 2nd in P..
PU
01/03Haffner Energy : A review of 2022's highlights & looking forward to 2023!
PU
2022Haffner Energy - Publication of the Half-Yearly Financial Report as of September 30, 20..
AQ
2022Haffner Energy S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Haffner Energy Successfully Renews I : 2015 certification
PU
2022Haffner Energy : Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews / Terms o..
PU
2022Haffner Energy : reaches the milestone of 60 employees!
PU
2022Haffner Energy : Philippe Haffner speaker at the first Euronext Tech Leaders Flagship Even..
PU
2022Haffner Energy : Open letter of the EU industry calling for optional eligibility of low-ca..
PU
2022Haffner Energy, Carbonloop Win Order For Renewable Gas Production Module
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8,85 M 9,59 M 9,59 M
Net income 2023 -10,4 M -11,2 M -11,2 M
Net cash 2023 30,2 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 -13,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 134 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,7x
EV / Sales 2024 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart HAFFNER ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Haffner Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAFFNER ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,00 €
Average target price 4,13 €
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Haffner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Adeline Mickeler Director-Finance, Human Resources & Public
Marc Haffner Deputy CEO & Director-Technology
Alban Reboul Salze Chief Operating Officer
Marcella Franchi Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAFFNER ENERGY63.64%145
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-6.68%3 808
NEL ASA12.96%2 463
GREEN PLAINS INC.-1.34%1 784
CROPENERGIES AG-7.07%1 137
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.8.08%1 091