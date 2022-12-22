Haffner Energy successfully renews its ISO 9001:2015 certification

Certified since 2016, Haffner Energy has just successfully renewed its ISO 9001:2015 certification following the audit carried out between 24 November and 1 December 2022 by the independent body "Bureau Veritas".



This is the result of a major effort that involved all of Haffner Energy's process managers. "We are very satisfied to have successfully renewed our ISO 9001 certification in a singular context of evolution and strong growth of the company. This standard, based on a continuous improvement process, attests to the professionalism of our teams and will enable us to structure ourselves further to guarantee our customers a commitment to satisfaction and the quality of the products and services we deliver through our HYNOCA® technology", said Isabelle Linard, QHSE Manager at Haffner Energy.

The ISO 9001 standard defines the requirements for a quality management system (QMS). The renewal of this certification demonstrates that the management system implemented at Haffner Energy's sites has been assessed and found to comply with the requirements for the construction of industrial units dedicated to the production of thermal energy, electricity or gaseous fuels (methane, hydrogen, syngas, etc.) using organic matter (biomass and waste) and research activities.

The audit carried out on our sites in Vitry-le-François (headquarters) and Saint-Herblain (Nantes) revealed many strong points, in particular Haffner Energy's ability to find the resources and commit the means necessary to support its introduction with a major recruitment campaign, and the process dashboards and the associated progress plan allowing relevant management with monitoring of the effectiveness of actions.

The auditors highlighted our ERP implementation project which demonstrates a global anticipation of needs at all levels of the value chain, with the intention of also including support activities. Bureau Veritas also formalised some very useful areas for improvement, focusing on the document management of the various departments and the evaluation of suppliers.