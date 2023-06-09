Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Haffner Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALHAF   FR0014007ND6

HAFFNER ENERGY

(ALHAF)
06/09 2023-06-09
2.070 EUR   -0.96%
Haffner Energy : was present at the European Biomass Conference from 5 to 8 June

06/09/2023 | 07:53pm EDT
The European Biomass Conference & Exhibition (EUBCE), the largest biomass conference and exhibition in the world, was held in Bologna, Italy, from 5 to 8 June. It was an opportunity to reiterate that biomass has a key role to play in the global energy mix, in terms of accessibility, energy security and independence, and sustainability.

More than 2,000 experts from academia and industry were present to share and discuss discuss groundbreaking ideas, technologies, applications, and solutions for the sourcing, production, and utility of biomass in the decarbonisation of our energy system and its impact on the economy.

Vincent Quéau, Public Affairs Director of Haffner Energy spoke on the panel "Renewable gases and derivatives in a circular bioeconomy" to present our process for producing renewable gas, green hydrogen and biochar from biomass, called Hynoca®. In particular, he highlighted the enormous potential that this technology has to help us achieve our 2030 decarbonisation targets.

For more information about ourHynoca® solution: Renewable Hydrogen with Hynoca

Disclaimer

Haffner Energy SA published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 23:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
