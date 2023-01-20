Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Haffner Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALHAF   FR0014007ND6

HAFFNER ENERGY

(ALHAF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:02 2023-01-20 am EST
2.995 EUR   +0.84%
01/20Haffner Energy : will be present at the Hyvolution exhibition on February 1st and 2nd in Paris, Porte de Versailles
PU
01/03Haffner Energy : A review of 2022's highlights & looking forward to 2023!
PU
2022Haffner Energy - Publication of the Half-Yearly Financial Report as of September 30, 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haffner Energy : will be present at the Hyvolution exhibition on February 1st and 2nd in Paris, Porte de Versailles

01/20/2023 | 08:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Haffner Energy will participate in the 2023 edition of Hyvolution, the leading hydrogen exhibition for energy, industry and mobility, which will be held on 1 and 2 February 2023 at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles.

This new edition looks just as interesting as 2022 with more than 360 exhibitors expected and many highlights, including the Hyvolution Summit, which will bring together 400 political and economic leaders for a high-level dialogue on the challenges, initiatives and strategies for the development of hydrogen on an international scale.

Our teams will be pleased to welcome you on our stand 6G40(central aisle) to present our innovative decarbonisation solutionsfor mobility, industry and local authorities through our HYNOCA® technology.

Meet us at several key moments of the exhibition:

- Marcella Franchi, CMO of Haffner Energy will speak at the "Women in Green Hydrogen" Forum on February 1st at 10:00 am (Forum 1)
- Franck Tallieu, Haffner Energy's HR manager will be present at the exhibition'sEmployment area to present Haffner Energy and welcome candidates who wish to join us and support the development of our company.

Find all our job offers on: https://www.haffner-energy.com/emploi/ and on the website https://www.emploi-environnement.com/ to meet us at Hyvolution!

To see our exhibitor profile: https://paris.hyvolution.com/fr/liste-exposants/haffner-energy-40867

We look forward to seeing you on 1 and 2 February at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles!

Attachments

Disclaimer

Haffner Energy SA published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 01:00:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HAFFNER ENERGY
01/20Haffner Energy : will be present at the Hyvolution exhibition on February 1st and 2nd in P..
PU
01/03Haffner Energy : A review of 2022's highlights & looking forward to 2023!
PU
2022Haffner Energy - Publication of the Half-Yearly Financial Report as of September 30, 20..
AQ
2022Haffner Energy S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Haffner Energy Successfully Renews I : 2015 certification
PU
2022Haffner Energy : Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews / Terms o..
PU
2022Haffner Energy : reaches the milestone of 60 employees!
PU
2022Haffner Energy : Philippe Haffner speaker at the first Euronext Tech Leaders Flagship Even..
PU
2022Haffner Energy : Open letter of the EU industry calling for optional eligibility of low-ca..
PU
2022Haffner Energy, Carbonloop Win Order For Renewable Gas Production Module
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8,85 M 9,59 M 9,59 M
Net income 2023 -10,4 M -11,2 M -11,2 M
Net cash 2023 30,2 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 -13,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 134 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,7x
EV / Sales 2024 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart HAFFNER ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Haffner Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAFFNER ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,00 €
Average target price 4,13 €
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Haffner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Adeline Mickeler Director-Finance, Human Resources & Public
Marc Haffner Deputy CEO & Director-Technology
Alban Reboul Salze Chief Operating Officer
Marcella Franchi Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAFFNER ENERGY63.64%145
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-6.68%3 808
NEL ASA12.96%2 463
GREEN PLAINS INC.-1.34%1 784
CROPENERGIES AG-7.07%1 137
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.8.08%1 091