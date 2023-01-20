Haffner Energy : will be present at the Hyvolution exhibition on February 1st and 2nd in Paris, Porte de Versailles

Haffner Energy will participate in the 2023 edition of Hyvolution, the leading hydrogen exhibition for energy, industry and mobility, which will be held on 1 and 2 February 2023 at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles.

This new edition looks just as interesting as 2022 with more than 360 exhibitors expected and many highlights, including the Hyvolution Summit, which will bring together 400 political and economic leaders for a high-level dialogue on the challenges, initiatives and strategies for the development of hydrogen on an international scale.

Our teams will be pleased to welcome you on our stand 6G40(central aisle) to present our innovative decarbonisation solutionsfor mobility, industry and local authorities through our HYNOCA® technology.

Meet us at several key moments of the exhibition:

- Marcella Franchi, CMO of Haffner Energy will speak at the "Women in Green Hydrogen" Forum on February 1st at 10:00 am (Forum 1)

- Franck Tallieu, Haffner Energy's HR manager will be present at the exhibition'sEmployment area to present Haffner Energy and welcome candidates who wish to join us and support the development of our company.

Find all our job offers on: https://www.haffner-energy.com/emploi/ and on the website https://www.emploi-environnement.com/ to meet us at Hyvolution!

To see our exhibitor profile: https://paris.hyvolution.com/fr/liste-exposants/haffner-energy-40867

We look forward to seeing you on 1 and 2 February at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles!