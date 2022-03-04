Log in
Haffner Energy S A : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués

03/04/2022 | 03:16pm EST
Game-changing

Decarbonization Solutions

Stabilisation transactions

Vitry-le-François, France, March 4, 2022 - Haffner Energy (the "Group"), a key player in decarbonization and green hydrogen, has received notification that Portzamparc, acting as Stabilisation Agent in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of Haffner Energy on Euronext Growth Paris, has carried out stabilisation activities (as defined in Article 3.2(d) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation")) on the following securities:

Issuer:

Haffner Energy

Securities:

Ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 0.10 (ISIN : FR0014007ND6)

Offering size:

8,967,857 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option)

Offer price:

EUR 8.00 per ordinary share

Market:

Euronext Growth Paris

Stabilisation Agent:

Portzamparc

Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to technical regulatory standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilisation measures, Haffner Energy, on the basis of the information provided by Portzamparc, is publishing in this press release the information relating to the stabilisation activities carried out by Portzamparc as Stabilisation Agent between 24 February 2022 and 4 March 2022:

Execution

Intermediary

Buy / Sell

Number of

Average

Lowest /

Aggregate

Market

date

shares

transaction

highest price

amount (in €)

price (in €)

(in €)

24/02/2022

Portzamparc

Buy

10,000

7.09

6.51 / 7.09

70,900.00

Euronext

Growth

25/02/2022

Portzamparc

Buy

17,500

7.1889

6.81 / 7.29

125,805.75

Euronext

Growth

28/02/2022

Portzamparc

Buy

7,703

7.19

6.80 / 7.1999

55,384.57

Euronext

Growth

01/03/2022

Portzamparc

Buy

8,000

7.125

6.901 / 7.28

57,000.00

Euronext

Growth

02/03/2022

Portzamparc

Buy

14,868

7.3

6.935 / 7.30

108,536.40

Euronext

Growth

03/03/2022

Portzamparc

Buy

5,742

7.3448

7.015 / 7.36

42,173.84

Euronext

Growth

04/03/2022

Portzamparc

Buy

14,484

7.4197

6.90 / 7.42

107,466.93

Euronext

Growth

The detailed list of transactions is available on Haffner Energy's website (www.haffnerenergy- finance.com).

This press release is issued also on behalf of Portzamparc pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

This press release must not be published, distributed, or circulated, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan

About Haffner Energy

A family company co-founded and co-directed by Marc and Philippe Haffner, players in the energy transition for 28 years, Haffner Energy designs and provides technologies and services enabling its customers to produce green hydrogen combined with carbon capture from thermolysis of biomass through its HYdrogen NO Carbon ("Hynoca®") process. This process allows the production of hydrogen at a highly competitive cost, carbon negative of 12 kg (net) of CO2 per kg of hydrogen, while depending very little on the electricity grid and the cost of electricity.

Contacts

Haffner Energy

Investor Relations

Directors

NewCap

Philippe Haffner / Marc Haffner

Marine de Fages / Louis-Victor

investisseurs@haffner-energy.com

Delouvrier

Tél : +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Haffner@newcap.eu

Disclaimer

Media Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Tél : +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

Haffner@newcap.eu

This announcement is not being made in and copies of it may not be distributed or sent, directly or indirectly, into the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This press release is provided for information purposes only. It does not constitute and should not be deemed to constitute an offer to the public of securities, nor a solicitation of the public relating to an offer of any kind whatsoever in any country, including France. Potential investors are advised to read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities.

This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"), also forming part of the domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "EUWA").

With respect to the member States of the European Economic Area and to the United Kingdom, no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the securities referred to herein requiring a publication of a prospectus in any relevant member State other than France or the United Kingdom. As a result, the securities may not and will not be offered in any relevant member State other than France or the United Kingdom except in accordance with the exemptions set forth in Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation, also forming part of the domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of EUWA, or under any other circumstances which do not require the publication by Haffner Energy of a prospectus pursuant to Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Regulation, also forming part of the domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of EUWA, and/or to applicable regulations of that relevant member State or the United Kingdom. In France, an offer to the public of securities may not be made except pursuant to a prospectus that has been approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (the "AMF"). The approval of the prospectus by the AMF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market.

This press release must not be published, distributed, or circulated, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan

It does not constitute an offer to purchase or to subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This press release must not be published, distributed, or circulated, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan

Disclaimer

Haffner Energy SA published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 20:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
