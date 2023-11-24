Hafiz Limited
(Previously Known As Hafiz Textile Mills Limited)
since 1951
COMPANY BRIEFING
- Incorporated and Listed as HAFIZ TEXTILE MILLS LTD at Karachi Stock Exchange in 1951.
- Undertaking Textile composite business from Ginning to Dying and Bleaching.
- As of unstable economic scenario, company suffered issues in operations.
- Ultimately change nature of business in 2013.
STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL DEVELOPMENT
- As in 2013, management decided to change nature of business from Textile to Warehouse management in an effort to sustain as limited company
- Name changed to HAFIZ LIMITED
- Since than, Company is still in process to adopt any feasible options to move into its generic business.
- Fortunately, since change of nature of business, co continuously paying dividends till date.
- Ultimately, working to operate as an industrial unit
FINANCIAL POSITION
FUTURE OUTLOOK
- Hafiz Limited is continuously working in analyzing and explore the other feasible options to move on as an industrial units
- Various options are in consideration like
- Information Technology,
- Tourism, etc
- All these options Hafiz is considering, totally rely on economic stability and sustainability.
QUESTION and ANSWER SESSION
