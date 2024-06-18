HAFNIA LIMITED: Annual General Meeting - Notice

Notice is hereby given that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Hafnia Limited
will be conducted as per the details below:
Date: Wednesday, 10 July 2024
Location: Washington Mall Phase 2, 4th Floor, Suite 400, 22 Church Street, HM
1189, Hamilton, Pembroke, HM EX, Bermuda
Time: 17:00hrs local time
Please see attached documents for the Notice of Annual General Meeting attaching
Appendix A, Appendix B and Form of Proxy.
* * *
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Skov
CEO Hafnia Limited
+65 8533 8900
About Hafnia Limited:
Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil
products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies,
chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.
As owners and operators of over 200 vessels, we offer a fully integrated
shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering
services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker desk. Hafnia has offices in
Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs over 4000
employees onshore and at sea.
Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil
and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies,
and deep-water production for over 80 years.
This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12
of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Hafnia Limited specializes in the ownership and operation of vessels. The group offers maritime transportation services for petroleum and chemical products. Net sales break down by type of vessel as follows:
- Medium Range vessels (47.9%): vessels with a load between 40,000 Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) and 54,999 Deadweight Tonnage (DWT);
- Large Range1 vessels (28.1%): vessels with a load between 55,000 and 84,999 DWT;
- Handy vessels (18%): vessels with a load between 25,000 and 39,999 DWT;
- Large Range2 vessels (5.9%): vessels with a load between 85,000 and 124,999 DWT;
- other (0.1%).
At the end of 2023, Hafnia Limited operated a fleet of more than 200 vessels.