HAFNIA LIMITED: Annual General Meeting - Notice

18 Jun 2024 07:26 CEST

Issuer

Hafnia Limited

Singapore, 18 June 2024

Notice is hereby given that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Hafnia Limited
will be conducted as per the details below:

Date: Wednesday, 10 July 2024
Location: Washington Mall Phase 2, 4th Floor, Suite 400, 22 Church Street, HM
1189, Hamilton, Pembroke, HM EX, Bermuda
Time: 17:00hrs local time

Please see attached documents for the Notice of Annual General Meeting attaching
Appendix A, Appendix B and Form of Proxy.

* * *

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Skov
CEO Hafnia Limited
+65 8533 8900

About Hafnia Limited:
Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil
products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies,
chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.
As owners and operators of over 200 vessels, we offer a fully integrated
shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering
services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker desk. Hafnia has offices in
Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs over 4000
employees onshore and at sea.
Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil
and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies,
and deep-water production for over 80 years.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12
of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

