HAFNIA LIMITED: Annual General Meeting - Notice

Singapore, 18 June 2024



Notice is hereby given that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Hafnia Limited

will be conducted as per the details below:



Date: Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Location: Washington Mall Phase 2, 4th Floor, Suite 400, 22 Church Street, HM

1189, Hamilton, Pembroke, HM EX, Bermuda

Time: 17:00hrs local time



Please see attached documents for the Notice of Annual General Meeting attaching

Appendix A, Appendix B and Form of Proxy.



For further information, please contact:

Mikael Skov

CEO Hafnia Limited

+65 8533 8900



About Hafnia Limited:

Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil

products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies,

chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

As owners and operators of over 200 vessels, we offer a fully integrated

shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering

services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker desk. Hafnia has offices in

Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs over 4000

employees onshore and at sea.

Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil

and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies,

and deep-water production for over 80 years.



This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12

of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





More information:

