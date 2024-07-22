HAFNIA LIMITED: Information about the proposed redomiciliation to Singapore - Distribution of Practice Statement Letter

22 Jul 2024 07:02 CEST
Hafnia Limited
Singapore, 22 July 2024
The board of directors of Hafnia Limited ("Hafnia" or the "Company", OSE ticker
code: "HAFNI", NYSE ticker code: "HAFN") proposes to implement a scheme of
arrangement (the "Scheme") between the Company and its shareholders pursuant to
Section 99 of the Bermuda Companies Act 1981 as amended (the "Bermuda Companies
Act") in order to effect a discontinuance of the Company from Bermuda and
continuance to Singapore in accordance with the provisions of Section 132G of
the Bermuda Companies Act and Part 10A of the Singapore Companies Act 1967 (the
"Redomiciliation").
There will be a hearing on 5 August 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Bermuda time) at which
the Supreme Court of Bermuda will be asked to give directions as to the
convening of a meeting of shareholders of the Company that are eligible to vote
on the Scheme (the "Convening Hearing").
Please see the attached practice statement letter for further information about
the proposed Scheme and the Convening Hearing which has been distributed to the
shareholders today. Further information about the Scheme and the effects of the
Redomiciliation will be made available to the shareholders following the
Convening Hearing.
Subject to the Scheme being effective, the proposed Redomiciliation will be
carried out by way of a discontinuance and continuance process, whereby the
Company is continued into Singapore as the same company. Under Singapore law,
the transfer of domicile will be a direct redomiciliation from Bermuda, and the
Company will accordingly have the same assets and liabilities as prior to
redomiciling. The board of directors and the management of the Company will also
remain the same.
The Company's name, Hafnia Limited, and tickers on the Oslo Stock Exchange and
the New York Stock Exchange will remain the same after the Redomiciliation. The
Company will have a new company registration number, a new ISIN code, and a new
CUSIP number following the Redomiciliation, but it will retain the same LEI
code. The Company's registered office will be the current office address in
Singapore, 10 Pasir Panjang Road, #18-01, Mapletree Business City, Singapore
117438.
The effective date of the Redomiciliation is expected to be in Q4 2024.
* * *
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Skov
CEO Hafnia Limited
+65 8533 8900
About Hafnia Limited:
Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil
products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies,
chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.
As owners and operators of over 200 vessels, we offer a fully integrated
shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering
services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker desk. Hafnia has offices in
Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs over 4000
employees onshore and at sea.
Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil
and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies,
and deep-water production for over 80 years.
This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12
of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
