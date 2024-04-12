Perry Van Echtelt, Chief Financial Officer of Hafnia Limited ("Hafnia"), has today sold 250,000 shares in Hafnia at a price of NOK 80.7261 per share on Oslo Børs.

Following the sale, Perry Van Echtelt holds a total of 382,509 shares in Hafnia.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Hafnia Limited:

Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

As owners and operators of over 200 vessels, we offer a fully integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker desk. Hafnia has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs over 4000 employees onshore and at sea.

Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies, and deep-water production for over 80 years.

