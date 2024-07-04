Mikael Skov, Chief Executive Officer of Hafnia Limited ("Hafnia", the "Company", OSE ticker code: “HAFNI”, NYSE ticker code: “HAFN”), has on 3 July 2024 sold 1,000,000 shares in Hafnia at a price of NOK 87.7775 per share on Oslo Børs. For more information see the attached mandatory notification of trade.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Hafnia Limited:

Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

As owners and operators of over 200 vessels, we offer a fully integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker desk. Hafnia has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs over 4000 employees onshore and at sea.

Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies, and deep-water production for over 80 years.

Notification of transactions by Primary Insiders and Close Associates

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mikael Skov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Hafnia Limited b) LEI 5493001KCFT0SCGJ2647 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares in Hafnia Limited (ISIN: BMG4233B1090) b) Nature of the transaction Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume NOK 87.7775 1,000,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume: 1,000,000 — Aggregated volume - Price: NOK 87.7775 — Price - Total amount: NOK 87,777,500.00 e) Date of the transaction 03.07.2024 f) Place of the transaction Oslo Stock Exchange

