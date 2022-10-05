Advanced search
    HAFNI   BMG4233B1090

HAFNIA LIMITED

(HAFNI)
10:25 2022-10-05 am EDT
41.75 NOK   -3.91%
Hafnia : Announcement - Trade by Primary Insider - EB 5 October 2022

10/05/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
HAFNIA LIMITED: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

5 October 2022

Castlel AS, a company controlled by Erik Bartnes who is a board member of Hafnia, has today acquired 50,000 shares in Hafnia Limited ("Hafnia") at an average price of NOK 41.8157 per share on Oslo Børs.

Following the acquisition, Castel AS holds a total 2,549,258 shares in Hafnia.

* * *

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Skov

CEO Hafnia Limited +65 8533 8900

About Hafnia:

Hafnia is one of the world's leading oil product tanker owners and operators. The Company provides transportation of oil and oil products to leading national and international oil companies, major chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

Hafnia commercially operates a fleet of 251 vessels, including newbuilds. Among them, 137 are owned or chartered-in, including 10 owned LR2s, 40 owned and chartered-in LR1s, 58 owned and chartered-in MRs, 24 owned Handy and five Stainless Steel 25K vessels.

Hafnia has a solid history in chartering, operations, and technical management, and strives to offer customers the best solution for their transportation needs. This solution-focused approach has resulted in a strong reputation and the Company remains firmly committed to being a responsible member of the industry and operating according to the highest ethical standards.

Disclaimer

Hafnia Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 19:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
