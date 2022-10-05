Hafnia : Appendix - Notification of Transactions by Close Associates (5 October 2022)

Notification of transactions by Primary Insiders and Close Associates
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
Castel AS
Reason for the notification
Position/status
|
Castel AS is closely associated with a Primary Insider. The Primary Insider is
the bord member of Hafnia Limited, Erik Bartnes.
Initial
|
This is an initial notification.
Details of issuer
Name
Hafnia Limited
LEI
5493001KCFT0SCGJ2647
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
|
conducted
Description of the financial
|
Shares in Hafnia Limited (ISIN: BMG4233B1090)
instrument
Identification code
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
41.8157
50,000
Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume: 50,000
- Aggregated volume
Price: 41.8157 NOK
Price
Total amount: 2,090,785
Date of the transaction
05.10.2022
Place of the transaction
|
Oslo Stock Exchange
Disclaimer
Hafnia Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 19:01:03 UTC.