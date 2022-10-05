Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hafnia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAFNI   BMG4233B1090

HAFNIA LIMITED

(HAFNI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-10-05 am EDT
41.75 NOK   -3.91%
Hafnia : Appendix - Notification of Transactions by Close Associates (5 October 2022)
PU
Hafnia : Announcement - Trade by Primary Insider - EB 5 October 2022
PU
Hafnia Limited : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AQ
Hafnia : Appendix - Notification of Transactions by Close Associates (5 October 2022)

10/05/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
Notification of transactions by Primary Insiders and Close Associates

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Castel AS

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Castel AS is closely associated with a Primary Insider. The Primary Insider is

the bord member of Hafnia Limited, Erik Bartnes.

b)

Initial

This is an initial notification.

notification/Amendment

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

Hafnia Limited

b)

LEI

5493001KCFT0SCGJ2647

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Shares in Hafnia Limited (ISIN: BMG4233B1090)

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

41.8157

50,000

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume: 50,000

- Aggregated volume

-

Price: 41.8157 NOK

-

Price

-

Total amount: 2,090,785

e)

Date of the transaction

05.10.2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Oslo Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Hafnia Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 19:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 362 M - -
Net income 2022 704 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,72x
Yield 2022 16,7%
Capitalization 2 182 M 2 182 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 114
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart HAFNIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hafnia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAFNIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 43,45 NOK
Average target price 62,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikael Øpstun Skov Chief Executive Officer
Perry van Echtelt Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Gerard Wong Head-Research
Ralph Steen Juhl Executive Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAFNIA LIMITED150.00%2 271
ENBRIDGE INC.7.79%79 527
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.89%54 024
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-0.15%43 835
KINDER MORGAN, INC.11.41%39 811
WILLIAMS COMPANIES13.02%37 421