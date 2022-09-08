Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hafnia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAFNI   BMG4233B1090

HAFNIA LIMITED

(HAFNI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-09-08 am EDT
42.85 NOK   -7.05%
11:50aHAFNIA : Appendix - Notification of transactions by Close Associates (8 September 2022)
PU
10:23aHAFNIA LIMITED : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AQ
02:50aHafnia Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Sells 9% Stake
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hafnia : Appendix - Notification of transactions by Close Associates (8 September 2022)

09/08/2022 | 11:50am EDT
Notification of transactions by Primary Insiders and Close Associates

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Castel AS

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Castel AS is closely associated with a Primary Insider. The Primary Insider is

the bord member of Hafnia Limited, Erik Bartnes.

b)

Initial

This is an initial notification.

notification/Amendment

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

Hafnia Limited

b)

LEI

5493001KCFT0SCGJ2647

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Shares in Hafnia Limited (ISIN: BMG4233B1090)

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

42.00

5,000

42.1674

23,000

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume: 28,000

- Aggregated volume

-

Price: 42.1375 NOK

-

Price

-

Total amount: 1,179,850.20

e)

Date of the transaction

08.09.2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Transaction I: Outside trading venue

Transaction II: Oslo Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Hafnia Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 15:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 079 M - -
Net income 2022 556 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,68x
Yield 2022 12,3%
Capitalization 2 312 M 2 312 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 114
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart HAFNIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hafnia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAFNIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 46,10 NOK
Average target price 62,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikael Øpstun Skov Chief Executive Officer
Perry van Echtelt Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Gerard Wong Head-Research
Ralph Steen Juhl Executive Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAFNIA LIMITED165.25%2 312
ENBRIDGE INC.9.27%82 989
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.20.04%57 445
TC ENERGY CORPORATION6.87%48 298
WILLIAMS COMPANIES27.84%40 565
KINDER MORGAN, INC.12.55%40 216