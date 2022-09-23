Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hafnia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAFNI   BMG4233B1090

HAFNIA LIMITED

(HAFNI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:21 2022-09-23 am EDT
43.45 NOK   -1.92%
03:10aHAFNIA : Enters into Agreement with F-Drones
PU
09/16HAFNIA : Participates in Pareto Securities' 29th Annual Energy Conference
PU
09/08HAFNIA : Appendix - Notification of transactions by Close Associates (8 September 2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hafnia : Enters into Agreement with F-Drones

09/23/2022 | 03:10am EDT
Following collaboration with F-drones in June 2020 to trial their drone service, to deliver goods to vessels anchored in Singapore - Hafnia has officially entered into an agreement with F-Drones in September 2022.

In June 2020, Hafnia conducted a successful test of using drones to deliver small payloads to Hafnia vessels anchored in Singapore. This partnership enabled F-Drones with a testing platform to further their long-range drone delivery offerings. A video can be seen here.

Further tests were carried out in 2022 with their new drones with higher range and on successful completion of these tests, Hafnia has entered an agreement to use drones for deliveries to Singapore based vessels depending on the right circumstances.

F-drones will enable Hafnia to rely less on the use of boats to deliver smaller loads to vessels, and thereby reduce CO2 emissions with every trip.

Disclaimer

Hafnia Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 07:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 362 M - -
Net income 2022 704 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,78x
Yield 2022 16,3%
Capitalization 2 327 M 2 327 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 114
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart HAFNIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hafnia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAFNIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 44,30 NOK
Average target price 62,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikael Øpstun Skov Chief Executive Officer
Perry van Echtelt Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Gerard Wong Head-Research
Ralph Steen Juhl Executive Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAFNIA LIMITED154.89%2 327
ENBRIDGE INC.9.27%81 540
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.48%55 375
TC ENERGY CORPORATION6.51%47 295
KINDER MORGAN, INC.9.21%39 473
WILLIAMS COMPANIES19.66%38 347