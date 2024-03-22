1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Perry Van Echtelt
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial
Initial notification
notification/Amendment
3
Details of issuer
a)
Name
Hafnia Limited
b)
LEI
5493001KCFT0SCGJ2647
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Options related to shares in Hafnia Limited (ISIN: BMG4233B1090) as underlying.
instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of options relating to shares in Hafnia Limited (ISIN: BMG4233B1090).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
NOK 0.13034
296,112
d)
Aggregated information
Exercise of 296,112 options for a total of NOK 38,595.23808.
-
Aggregated volume
-
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
22.03.2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
