1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Perry Van Echtelt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

Hafnia Limited

b)

LEI

5493001KCFT0SCGJ2647

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Options related to shares in Hafnia Limited (ISIN: BMG4233B1090) as underlying.

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options relating to shares in Hafnia Limited (ISIN: BMG4233B1090).

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

NOK 0.13034

296,112

d)

Aggregated information

Exercise of 296,112 options for a total of NOK 38,595.23808.

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

22.03.2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

