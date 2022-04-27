Log in
    HAFNI   BMG4233B1090

HAFNIA LIMITED

(HAFNI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/27 10:29:24 am EDT
26.20 NOK   +3.76%
HAFNIA : Form of Proxy
PU
Notice of the 2022 AGM
AQ
HAFNIA : Notification of trade
PU
Hafnia : Form of Proxy

04/27/2022 | 10:55am EDT
HAFNIA LIMITED (the "Company")

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I/We (insert name) ………………………………………………………………………………… (block letters)

the holder(s) of (insert number of shares) ……………………………… .…… common shares in the Company hereby appoint:

the duly appointed Chairman of the meeting or ………………………………………………………… ..………, as my/our proxy to vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting to be held at 5:00 p.m. (Bermuda time) on Friday, 20 May 2022 and at any adjournment thereof or, in the absence of any such indication, my/our proxy shall vote or abstain as he/she thinks fit.

I/We desire my/our votes to be cast on the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the members (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 27 April 2022) as indicated below:

1.

To determine that the number of Directors of the Company shall be up to eight.

2.

To re-elect the following Class II Directors for a term of 2 years:

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

(a)

Mr. John Ridgway

_____

_____

_____

(b)

Ms. Ouma Sananikone

_____

_____

_____

(c)

Mr. Guillaume Philippe Gerry Bayol

_____

_____

_____

RESOLUTION

3.

To re-appoint Mr. Andreas Sohmen-Pao to the office of Chairman of the Company for the ensuing year.

4.

To appoint Ms. Sophie Smith as a member and Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company replacing Mr. Andreas Sohmen-Pao.

5.

To approve the annual fees payable to the Directors and Committee Members as reflected in Agenda 8 of the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

6.

To approve the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditor to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting and to authorise the Board of Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration.

Signature: ...............................................................................

Date: ………………………… .…..

Notes:

  • 1. To be valid this Form of Proxy is to be received by DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Department, Oslo ("DNB") not later than 18 May 2022 10:00 am (Oslo time). The address of DNB is: DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Department, Dronning Eufemias gate 30, 0191 Oslo, Norway. Alternatively, the Form of Proxy can be sent to DNB Bank ASA by e-mail to vote@dnb.no not later than the aforementioned date and time.

  • 2. If it is desired to appoint by proxy any person other than the Chairman of the Meeting, his/her name should be inserted in the relevant place, reference to the Chairman deleted and the alteration initialled.

  • 3. If properly executed, the shares issued in the capital of the Company represented by this Form of Proxy (the "Shares") will be voted in the manner directed by the member on the Form of Proxy. The proxy holder shall also have discretion to vote the Shares for or against any amendments to motions duly made at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. If no direction is given, the Shares will be voted in favour of the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors (including amendments thereto approved by the Board of Directors) when duly presented at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The proxy holder shall have discretion to vote the Shares on any other matters in furtherance of or incidental to the foregoing or as may otherwise properly come before the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

  • 4. This Form of Proxy must be signed and dated by the member or the member's attorney authorised in writing. If signed pursuant to a power of attorney or other authority, such power of attorney or authority under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy must be deposited with the Form of Proxy in accordance with note 1 above.

  • 5. Proxies are entitled to vote on a poll or on a show of hands.

  • 6. Members shall place an "X" in the box indicating the way in which their vote is to be cast.

  • 7. If the member is a corporation, the Form of Proxy should be signed either by a duly authorised officer or attorney or be completed under its common seal.

  • 8. If a member wishes to vote for or against the re-appointment of one or more of the directors, he/she should place an "X" indicating those directors he/she is voting for or against, as the case may be, in the appropriate space.

  • 9. Any alterations to this Form of Proxy should be initialled by the member.

  • 10. The completion and return of this Form of Proxy will not preclude a member from attending the Annual General Meeting and voting in person provided that the written notice of intention to attend has been received by DNB in accordance with the Notes of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the member has been duly issued with a power of attorney to attend the Annual General Meeting.

Disclaimer

Hafnia Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 14:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
