Hafnia : Form of Proxy

HAFNIA LIMITED (the "Company")

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I/We (insert name) ………………………………………………………………………………… (block letters)

the holder(s) of (insert number of shares) ……………………………… .…… common shares in the Company hereby appoint:

the duly appointed Chairman of the meeting or ………………………………………………………… ..………, as my/our proxy to vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting to be held at 5:00 p.m. (Bermuda time) on Friday, 20 May 2022 and at any adjournment thereof or, in the absence of any such indication, my/our proxy shall vote or abstain as he/she thinks fit.

I/We desire my/our votes to be cast on the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the members (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 27 April 2022) as indicated below:

1.

To determine that the number of Directors of the Company shall be up to eight.

2.

To re-elect the following Class II Directors for a term of 2 years:

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN (a) Mr. John Ridgway _____ _____ _____ (b) Ms. Ouma Sananikone _____ _____ _____ (c) Mr. Guillaume Philippe Gerry Bayol _____ _____ _____ RESOLUTION

3.

To re-appoint Mr. Andreas Sohmen-Pao to the office of Chairman of the Company for the ensuing year.

4.

To appoint Ms. Sophie Smith as a member and Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company replacing Mr. Andreas Sohmen-Pao.

5.

To approve the annual fees payable to the Directors and Committee Members as reflected in Agenda 8 of the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

6.

To approve the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditor to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting and to authorise the Board of Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration.

Signature: ...............................................................................

Date: ………………………… .…..

Notes: