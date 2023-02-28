Hafnia : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

"In the midst of a highly volatile market and ever-changing market dynamics, I am proud to announce that Hafnia has delivered yet another strong result in Q4.
In Q4, we achieved a net profit of USD 263.8 million, bringing our full-year net profit to USD 751.6 million. This is Hafnia's best full-year result in its company's history.
Following our upgraded dividend policy, I am pleased to announce a 60% dividend payout ratio of USD 0.3157 per share or USD 158.3 million this quarter. This brings our full-year 2022 dividend payout to USD 402.0 million, representing a payout ratio of 53.5%.
With these record earnings, 2022 demonstrated the strength and robustness of our business model. On-going management focus on accretive transactions has delivered tangible results, driving an even firmer foothold in the product and chemical market.
Earlier in 2022, the CTI and Scorpio transactions saw us adding 36 modern tankers to our fleet, allowing us to take full advantage of the market upturn. These acquisitions continue to reap their benefits, significantly contributing to these strong results and increased earnings. The 2022 net profit from the acquired fleet has risen above USD 190 million, including margins gained from the subsequent sale of the stainless-steel vessels. Based on quarter-end average broker valuation, the acquired fleet has increased a further 31%, or USD 330.6 million.
With added capabilities of product tankers, our chemical fleet accommodates varying cargoes, able to transport both clean petroleum products and chemicals. This unique operational synergy reduces ballast time by switching between the cargoes. With ESG embedded deeply in our corporate strategy, this enhanced fleet furthers our transition towards greener shipping and our decarbonization efforts. In 2022, 17% of the cargo transported by the chemical fleet were renewable bioproducts.
Market fundamentals remain strong, laying the foundation for a strong 2023. With a low order book of newbuilds and low product inventories in the western hemisphere, I am confident that utilization of the product fleet will remain strong with increased trade volumes. With sanctions of Russian products now fully in effect, we also expect further alteration in trade routes, hence more ton- miles.
With 71% of the fleet covered for Q1 2023 at USD 36,385 per day and 27% of the fleet covered at USD 31,918 per day for 2023 as at 20 February 2023, Hafnia is well positioned to take advantage of the elevated spot market.
I cannot reiterate enough how these record-breaking results would not have been possible without the entire Hafnia team onshore and at sea as well as our trusted partners. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the team for making these results possible through their dedication and hard work. Looking ahead, building on this strong momentum remains our motto, alongside generating even greater results for added shareholder value and returns."
- Mikael Skov, CEO Hafnia
2
S U M M AR Y
Summary
Highlights - Q4 2022
04
Notes
Safe Harbour Statement
07
Note 1: Property, plant and equipment
23
Key figures
08
Note 2: Borrowings
29
Cash and cash flows
10
Note 3: Commitments
32
Hafnia's dividend policy
11
Segment information
33
Coverage of earning days
12
Subsequent events
37
Tanker segment results
15
Fleet list
38
Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income
17
Consolidated balance sheet
19
Consolidated interim statement of changes in equity
20
Consolidated statement of cash flows
21
3
HIGHLIGHTS - Q4 2022
Highlights - Q4 2022
Financial - Q4
Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) earnings for Hafnia Limited (the "Company" or "Hafnia", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") were USD 427.4 million in Q4 2022 (Q4 2021: USD 112.6 million) resulting in an average TCE of USD 39,323 per day.
EBITDA was USD 335.9 million in Q4 2022 (Q4 2021: USD 47.1 million).
In Q4 2022, Hafnia recorded a net profit of USD 263.8 million equivalent to a profit per share of USD 0.55 per share (Q4 2021: net loss of USD 7.9 million equivalent to a loss per share of USD 0.02 per share).
The commercially managed pool business generated an income of USD 13.9 million (Q4 2021: USD 6.2 million).
As of 20 February 2023, 71% of total earning days of the fleet were covered for Q1 2023 at USD 36,385 per day.
On 4 November 2022, Hafnia sold a Chemical - Stainless vessel, Hafnia Sol.
Financial - YTD
Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) earnings for Hafnia Limited (the "Company" or "Hafnia", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") were USD 1,346.7 million in YTD 2022 (YTD 2021: 402.9 million). EBITDA was USD 1,006.9 million in YTD 2022 (YTD 2021: 151.8 million).
In YTD 2022, Hafnia recorded a net profit of USD 751.6 million and profit per share of USD 1.57 per share (YTD 2021: net loss of USD 55.5 million and earnings per share of USD 0.15 per share).
The commercially managed pool business generated an income of USD 40.5 million.
4
HIGHLIGHTS - Q4 2022 CONTINUED
Market
The Markets continue to be fundamentally sound with stable oil demand, limited tonnage supply and low oil stocks, in particular in the Atlantic basin region.
The spot market for the quarter remained strong with rates peaking in December. The strong market was primarily driven by high exports from Russia and China in particular. Chinese oil product export licenses were on a record high and added on average about 1 million barrels per day to the market.
Cargo volumes were higher throughout the quarter, with cargo being transported longer distances, leading to strong ton-mile growth. CPP volumes, distances and laden tonnage utilization are now all higher than pre-Covid levels.
Since February 5th, 2023, EU countries have been banned from importing oil products from Russia. However, Russian oil products under the price cap can be transported on EU tonnage to destinations outside the EU. Before February 5th, Russia's clean products exports into Europe were gradually decreasing, hovering to around 0.7 million barrels per day. We have seen Russia's export volumes to Europe disappear after February 5th. The implemented G7 price cap structure for clean products versus crude oil, favour refining and continued exports of refined and clean Russian products, to destinations outside the EU.
With the embargo now in effect, the said 0.7 million barrels will have to flow into regions further away, such as to India, China, West Africa and South America. Replacement barrels into Europe must also come from further away, such as the Middle East, China and India. This represents significant ton-mile gains on the horizon.
According to IEA, global oil demand is expected to rise by 2.0 million barrels a day in 2023 to a record high of 101.9 million barrels a day, with China accounting for nearly half the gain after the lifting of its Covid restrictions. World oil supply is also expected to rise by 1.2 million barrels per day to 101.3 million barrels per day, with non-OPEC+ fueling the growth after a contraction of OPEC+ supply.
Going forward, we expect continued growth in oil transportation demand, driven primarily by the changes to oil trade flows which will result from the EU sanctions on Russian oil, but also from continued dislocation between refinery production growth in the East and oil consumption in the West, all leading to longer transport distances.
With these solid fundamentals, the outlook for the product tanker market remains very strong in 2023.