Hafnia Limited specializes in the ownership and operation of vessels. The group offers maritime transportation services for petroleum and chemical products. Net sales break down by type of vessel as follows: - Medium Range vessels (39.3%): vessels with a load between 40,000 Tonnes of Heavy Duty Port (DWT) and 54,999 Tonnes of Heavy Duty Port (DWT); - Large Range1 vessels (38.2%): vessels with a load between 55,000 and 84,999 DWT; - Handy vessels (15.4%): vessels with a load between 25,000 and 39,999 DWT; - Large Range2 vessels (5.5%): vessels with a load between 85,000 and 124,999 DWT; - other (1.6%). At the end of 2022, Hafnia Limited operated a fleet of 239 vessels.