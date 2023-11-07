Hafnia Limited at Special General Meeting on 6 November 2023 approved the appointment of Ms. Su Yin Anand as Director .
Hafnia Limited Appoints Ms. Su Yin Anand as Director
November 07, 2023 at 04:54 am EST
Hafnia Limited at Special General Meeting on 6 November 2023 approved the appointment of Ms. Su Yin Anand as Director .
