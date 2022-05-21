Log in
    HAFNI   BMG4233B1090

HAFNIA LIMITED

(HAFNI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/20 10:28:03 am EDT
28.35 NOK   +1.80%
Hafnia : MINUTES OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY

05/21/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
HAFNIA LIMITED

MINUTES OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD AT WASHINGTON MALL PHASE 2, 4TH FLOOR, SUITE 400, 22 CHURCH STREET, HM 1189, HAMILTON, PEMBROKE, HM EX, BERMUDA ON FRIDAY, 20 MAY 2022 AT 5.00 P.M.

(BERMUDA TIME)

PRESENT:

Mr. Michael Gerard Smyth

(as proxy holder representing 376,997,743 shares)

Ms. Susan E. Barit

(as proxy holder representing 40,285 shares)

1.

CHAIRMAN

In the absence of the Chairman of the Company, Mr. Michael Gerard Smyth chaired

the meeting and Ms. Susan E. Barit acted as Secretary to the meeting.

2.

CONFIRMATION OF NOTICE AND QUORUM

The Secretary confirmed that notice of the meeting had been given to all Members of

the Company and that a quorum as required under the Bye-laws of the Company was

present.

3.

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE AUDITOR'S

REPORT

The audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year

ended 31 December 2021, together with the Auditor's report thereon, were received

at the meeting.

4.

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS

RESOLVED THAT the number of Directors for the forthcoming year shall be up to

eight.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

377,021,332

16,696

0

5.

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

RESOLVED THAT the following persons be and are hereby re-elected as Class II

Directors for a term of 2 years:

Annual General Meeting - 20 May 2022

Page 2

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Mr. John Ridgway

376,943,611

94,417

0

Ms. Ouma Sananikone

374,512,259

2,525,769

0

Mr. Guillaume Philippe Gerry Bayol

376,682,573

355,455

0

6. RE-APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN

RESOLVED THAT Mr. Andreas Sohmen-Pao be and is hereby re-appointed as Chairman of the Company to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

365,252,075

11,785,953

0

7.

APPOINTMENT OF MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE

RESOLVED THAT Ms. Sophie Smith be and is hereby appointed as a member and

Chairman of the Nomination Committee replacing Mr. Andreas Sohmen-Pao.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

377,021,332

0

16,696

8.

GUIDELINES ON EXECUTIVE REMUNERATION

The latest Guidelines on Executive Remuneration were received at the meeting.

9.

DIRECTORS' FEES

RESOLVED THAT the annual fees payable for the period from the 2022 Annual

General Meeting to the 2023 Annual General Meeting to the Directors and Committee

Members be approved as follow:

Role

Fees

Chairman

USD 80,000

Board Members

USD 65,000

Audit Committee Chair

USD 10,000

Audit Committee Member

USD

5,000

Remuneration Committee Chair

USD 10,000

Remuneration Committee Member

USD

5,000

Nomination Committee Chair and Member

USD

2,500

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

377,038,028

0

0

Annual General Meeting - 20 May 2022

Page 3

10. RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

RESOLVED THAT KPMG LLP be re-appointed as Auditor to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at a fee to be determined by the Board of Directors.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

365,139,882

9,946,364

1,951,782

11.

CLOSE

There being no other business, the meeting terminated.

MR. MICHAEL GERARD SMYTH

Chairman of the Meeting

Disclaimer

Hafnia Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2022 18:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
