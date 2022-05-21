Hafnia : MINUTES OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY
HAFNIA LIMITED
MINUTES OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD AT WASHINGTON MALL PHASE 2, 4TH FLOOR, SUITE 400, 22 CHURCH STREET, HM 1189, HAMILTON, PEMBROKE, HM EX, BERMUDA ON FRIDAY, 20 MAY 2022 AT 5.00 P.M.
(BERMUDA TIME)
PRESENT:
Mr. Michael Gerard Smyth
(as proxy holder representing 376,997,743 shares)
Ms. Susan E. Barit
(as proxy holder representing 40,285 shares)
1.
CHAIRMAN
In the absence of the Chairman of the Company, Mr. Michael Gerard Smyth chaired
the meeting and Ms. Susan E. Barit acted as Secretary to the meeting.
2.
CONFIRMATION OF NOTICE AND QUORUM
The Secretary confirmed that notice of the meeting had been given to all Members of
the Company and that a quorum as required under the Bye-laws of the Company was
present.
3.
AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE AUDITOR'S
REPORT
The audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year
ended 31 December 2021, together with the Auditor's report thereon, were received
at the meeting.
4.
NUMBER OF DIRECTORS
RESOLVED THAT the number of Directors for the forthcoming year shall be up to
eight.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
377,021,332
16,696
0
5.
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
RESOLVED THAT the following persons be and are hereby re-elected as Class II
Directors for a term of 2 years:
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
Mr. John Ridgway
376,943,611
94,417
0
Ms. Ouma Sananikone
374,512,259
2,525,769
0
Mr. Guillaume Philippe Gerry Bayol
376,682,573
355,455
0
6. RE-APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN
RESOLVED THAT Mr. Andreas Sohmen-Pao be and is hereby re-appointed as Chairman of the Company to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
365,252,075
11,785,953
0
7.
APPOINTMENT OF MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE
RESOLVED THAT Ms. Sophie Smith be and is hereby appointed as a member and
Chairman of the Nomination Committee replacing Mr. Andreas Sohmen-Pao.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
377,021,332
0
16,696
8.
GUIDELINES ON EXECUTIVE REMUNERATION
The latest Guidelines on Executive Remuneration were received at the meeting.
9.
DIRECTORS' FEES
RESOLVED THAT the annual fees payable for the period from the 2022 Annual
General Meeting to the 2023 Annual General Meeting to the Directors and Committee
Members be approved as follow:
Role
Fees
Chairman
USD 80,000
Board Members
USD 65,000
Audit Committee Chair
USD 10,000
Audit Committee Member
USD
5,000
Remuneration Committee Chair
USD 10,000
Remuneration Committee Member
USD
5,000
Nomination Committee Chair and Member
USD
2,500
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
377,038,028
0
0
10. RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR
RESOLVED THAT KPMG LLP be re-appointed as Auditor to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at a fee to be determined by the Board of Directors.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
365,139,882
9,946,364
1,951,782
11.
CLOSE
There being no other business, the meeting terminated.