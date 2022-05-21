Hafnia : MINUTES OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY

RESOLVED THAT the following persons be and are hereby re-elected as Class II

RESOLVED THAT the number of Directors for the forthcoming year shall be up to

ended 31 December 2021, together with the Auditor's report thereon, were received

The audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year

the Company and that a quorum as required under the Bye-laws of the Company was

The Secretary confirmed that notice of the meeting had been given to all Members of

the meeting and Ms. Susan E. Barit acted as Secretary to the meeting.

In the absence of the Chairman of the Company, Mr. Michael Gerard Smyth chaired

MINUTES OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD AT WASHINGTON MALL PHASE 2, 4TH FLOOR, SUITE 400, 22 CHURCH STREET, HM 1189, HAMILTON, PEMBROKE, HM EX, BERMUDA ON FRIDAY, 20 MAY 2022 AT 5.00 P.M.

General Meeting to the 2023 Annual General Meeting to the Directors and Committee

RESOLVED THAT the annual fees payable for the period from the 2022 Annual

The latest Guidelines on Executive Remuneration were received at the meeting.

RESOLVED THAT Ms. Sophie Smith be and is hereby appointed as a member and

RESOLVED THAT Mr. Andreas Sohmen-Pao be and is hereby re-appointed as Chairman of the Company to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Annual General Meeting - 20 May 2022

Page 3

10. RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

RESOLVED THAT KPMG LLP be re-appointed as Auditor to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at a fee to be determined by the Board of Directors.

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 365,139,882 9,946,364 1,951,782 11. CLOSE

There being no other business, the meeting terminated.

MR. MICHAEL GERARD SMYTH

Chairman of the Meeting