Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hafnia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAFNI   BMG4233B1090

HAFNIA LIMITED

(HAFNI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/06 10:25:07 am EDT
25.30 NOK   +1.61%
11:10aHAFNIA : Mikael Skov & Hafnia Win Outstanding Leadership Award 2021/2022
PU
03:25aDisclosure of large shareholding
AQ
05/04Hafnia Closes $102 Million Private Placement
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hafnia : Mikael Skov & Hafnia Win Outstanding Leadership Award 2021/2022

05/06/2022 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hafnia and its Chief Executive Officer Mikael Skov has been awarded the Outstanding Leadership Award at Riviera Maritime Media's inaugural Chemical and Product Tanker Conference.

During the two-day conference, an opening award ceremony recognized Mikael Skov as an esteemed individual exemplifying outstanding leadership and setting industry standards in the chemical and product tanker shipping trade. This accolade recognizes Mikael Skov's leadership and record as Chief Executive, having co-founded newly established product tanker company via a merger of Hafnia Tankers and BW Tankers in 2020.

Hafnia with Mikael's leadership has been congratulated as being at the forefront of the move to decarbonize the product tanker sector and for its initiatives in planning new fuel for its next ships. These efforts include the engagement of Guangzhou Shipyard International to build two Hafnia LNG-powered LR2 tankers, allocated to Total on a long-term charter basis. Each tanker will be 250-m long with 12 cargo tanks, enabling a carrying capacity of 110,000 dwt/133,500 m3. Each tanker features an LNG fuel capacity of 3,600 m3, giving a range of 13,500 nautical miles when sailing on LNG at 14 knots. These ships exemplify Hafnia's strategy to support and promote industry decarbonization, whilst still transporting necessary world resources, and utilizing LNG as the bridge fuel the shipping industry needs in transitioning to lower carbon emissions.

Hafnia has also been commended for its strong efforts in People and Company Culture, propelling Hafnia as a leader in attracting and retaining talented individuals.

Riviera additionally recognize Hafnia as a driving force in the consolidation of the product tanker industry via its acquisition of a modern fleet of 32 fuel efficient IMO II tankers, after entering into a share purchase agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Chemical Tankers Inc, flagged at the end of 2021 prior to the acquisition of Scorpio Tankers LR1 Fleet. With these acquisitions, Hafnia adds 44 vessels to its fleet, that are all compliant with the Energy Efficiency eXisting ship Index (EEXI) requirements entering into force in 2023.

Riviera Maritime Media's first Chemical & Product Tanker Conference is a focused chemical and product tanker conference complementing Riviera's well-established annual Tanker Shipping & Trade Conference. Attended by industry leading vessel operators, charterers, regulators, class, and supply chain members etc., the 2022 conference covered developments in rules, routes, technologies, fuels, infrastructure, and ship designs.

Hafnia congratulates Mikael Skov and his outstanding team for their excellent performance and dedication in becoming industry trailblazers.

For further details on this award, please follow this link:
Riviera - Events - Chemical & Product Tanker Conference (rivieramm.com)

Contact person:
Sheena Williamson-Holt
Communications & Branding
People, Culture & Strategy

Disclaimer

Hafnia Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2022 15:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HAFNIA LIMITED
11:10aHAFNIA : Mikael Skov & Hafnia Win Outstanding Leadership Award 2021/2022
PU
03:25aDisclosure of large shareholding
AQ
05/04Hafnia Closes $102 Million Private Placement
MT
05/04HAFNIA LIMITED : Mandatory notification of trade by close associate of primary insider
AQ
05/04HAFNIA LIMITED : Usd 100 million private placement successfully completed
AQ
05/04HAFNIA LIMITED : Contemplated private placement and trading update
AQ
04/27HAFNIA : Recommendation from NC
PU
04/27HAFNIA : Form of Proxy
PU
04/27HAFNIA : Chairman's Letter
PU
04/27Notice of the 2022 AGM
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 905 M - -
Net income 2022 246 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 570 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 9,27%
Capitalization 1 192 M 1 192 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 114
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart HAFNIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hafnia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAFNIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 24,90 NOK
Average target price 33,25 NOK
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikael Øpstun Skov Chief Executive Officer
Perry van Echtelt Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Gerard Wong Head-Research
Ralph Steen Juhl Executive Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAFNIA LIMITED43.27%1 192
ENBRIDGE INC.15.83%90 316
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.21.17%57 913
TC ENERGY CORPORATION19.77%53 961
WILLIAMS COMPANIES41.67%43 739
KINDER MORGAN, INC.18.85%42 742