Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Hafnia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAFNI   BMG4233B1090

HAFNIA LIMITED

(HAFNI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:29:34 2023-02-28 am EST
62.90 NOK   -5.84%
04:15aHafnia : Quarterly Earnings Q4 2022
PU
04:15aHafnia : Notification of transaction by Primary Insiders and Close Associates
PU
04:15aHafnia : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hafnia : Notification of transaction by Primary Insiders and Close Associates

02/28/2023 | 04:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of transaction by Primary Insiders and Close Associates

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

BW Group Limited, an exempted company limited by shares

incorporated under the laws of Bermuda with registration number

39869 (Bermuda Register of Companies). LEI: 549300JXWKFD50H18170

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

BW Group Limited is closely associated with a Primary Insider. The

Primary Insider is the Chairman of the Bord of Directors of Hafnia

Limited, Andreas Sohmen-Pao.

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

Hafnia Limited

b)

LEI

5493001KCFT0SCGJ2647

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

The nature of the instrument: Shares

financial instrument,

type of instrument

ISIN: BMG4233B1090

Identification code

b)

Nature of the

Share Lending

transaction

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0

3,431,577

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregate volume: 3,431,577

- Aggregated volume

Price: 0

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

28 February 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Hafnia Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 09:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HAFNIA LIMITED
04:15aHafnia : Quarterly Earnings Q4 2022
PU
04:15aHafnia : Notification of transaction by Primary Insiders and Close Associates
PU
04:15aHafnia : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
PU
04:15aNorway's Hafnia Starts Trading on OTCQX in US
MT
02:56aHafnia Limited Commences Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, New York
AQ
02:52aHafnia Limited : Mandatory Notification of Trade by Close Associate of Primary Insider
AQ
02:45aHafnia Limited : LTIP 2020 and Share Lending Agreement
AQ
02:36aHafnia Limited : Information relating to dividend for the fourth quarter 2022
AQ
02:31aHafnia financial information q4 2022
AQ
02/23Hafnia's q4 2022 financial results presentation to be held on 28 february 2023
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 372 M - -
Net income 2022 758 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 609 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,04x
Yield 2022 12,2%
Capitalization 3 225 M 3 225 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,52x
EV / Sales 2023 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 114
Free-Float 25,7%
Chart HAFNIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hafnia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAFNIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 66,80 NOK
Average target price 78,75 NOK
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikael Øpstun Skov Chief Executive Officer
Perry van Echtelt Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Ralph Steen Juhl Executive Vice President-Technical
Amit Nandrajog Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAFNIA LIMITED32.54%3 225
ENBRIDGE INC.-2.76%76 518
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.13%56 434
TC ENERGY CORPORATION4.15%42 027
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-3.54%39 205
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-6.69%37 988