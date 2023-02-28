Hafnia : Notification of transaction by Primary Insiders and Close Associates

Notification of transaction by Primary Insiders and Close Associates
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
BW Group Limited, an exempted company limited by shares
incorporated under the laws of Bermuda with registration number
39869 (Bermuda Register of Companies). LEI: 549300JXWKFD50H18170
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
BW Group Limited is closely associated with a Primary Insider. The
Primary Insider is the Chairman of the Bord of Directors of Hafnia
Limited, Andreas Sohmen-Pao.
b)
Initial
Initial notification
3
Details of issuer
a)
Name
Hafnia Limited
b)
LEI
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
The nature of the instrument: Shares
|
financial instrument,
ISIN: BMG4233B1090
|
b)
Nature of the
Share Lending
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
|
0
3,431,577
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregate volume: 3,431,577
e)
Date of the transaction
28 February 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Disclaimer
Hafnia Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 09:14:08 UTC.