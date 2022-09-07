Hafnia : Project Sunward - Block - Launch PR

Contemplated block sale of existing shares in Hafnia Limited (HAFNI) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR SOUTH AFRICA. OCM Luxembourg Chemical Tankers S.à r.l. which is ultimately controlled by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. (the "Seller") has retained Fearnley Securities, Jefferies and Pareto Securities (the "Managers") to explore a potential block sale of existing shares in Hafnia Limited (the "Company") through a private placement (the "Offering"). The Seller is contemplating selling approx. 44,100,000 shares in the Company (equal to approx. 8.76% of the Company's outstanding shares). The price in the Offering will be set through an accelerated bookbuilding process and will be denominated in NOK. The bookbuilding period in the Offering will commence immediately (7 September 2022) and will close on 8 September 2022 at 08:00 CEST. The Seller may, at its sole discretion, extend or shorten the bookbuilding period at any time and for any reason without notice. If the bookbuilding period is extended or shortened, the other dates referred to herein might be changed. The Offering is expected to be priced and allocated before 09:00 CEST on 8 September 2022 (T). The settlement in the Offering will be conducted on a normal delivery-versus-payment basis (DVP T+2). The Seller currently controls 94,338,624 shares in the Company (equal to approx. 18.74% of the Company's outstanding shares). The Seller will enter into a 90-day customary lock-up with the Managers following the completion of the Offering for any of the shares the Seller currently holds in the Company which are not sold as part of the Offering. The Offering has not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and will be made pursuant to applicable exemptions from the obligation to publish a prospectus in Norway as well as exemptions from the U.S. Securities Act and the securities laws of other applicable jurisdictions. The minimum order and allocation in the Offering have been set to the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000. The Managers may, however, offer and allocate an amount below the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000 in the Offering to the extent exemptions from prospectus requirements, in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and ancillary regulations, are available. The Seller is represented on the Company's board of directors by Guillaume Philippe Gerry Bayol. For more information about the Offering please contact one of the Managers: Fearnley Securities +47 22 93 60 00 Jefferies +44 (0)20 7029 8000 Pareto Securities +47 22 87 87 50 This information is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 7 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Thomas Andersen at Hafnia Limited, on 7 September 2022 at 17:20 CEST.

