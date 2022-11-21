Hafnia : Quarterly Earnings Q3 2022

I am proud to announce that Hafnia in Q3 has delivered the best quarterly result in our company's history for the second quarter in a row.

In Q3, we achieved a net profit of USD 280.3 million, bringing our net profit in the first nine months to USD 487.8 million.

In addition to our 129 owned and chartered-in vessels, we continue consolidating our strong foothold in the product and chemical market by extending our offering across our pool platforms. We now manage pools in every segment, operating a total of 114 third-party vessels commercially. We provide bunker services to over 1,000 vessels. For Q3, we have generated USD 12.1 million from our pool and bunker business, totaling USD 26.6 million for the first nine months of the year.

Founded on our ability to deliver strong and added-value shareholder returns, I am pleased to announce a 50% dividend payout of USD 0.2801 per share or USD 140.1 million this quarter.

To increase shareholder return, we will, from the fourth quarter of 2022, improve our dividend policy to target a quarterly payout ratio of net profit, adjusted for extraordinary items, of:

50% payout of net profit if Net loan-to-value is above 40%,

loan-to-value is above 40%, 60% payout of net profit if Net loan-to-value is above 30% but equal to or below 40%,

loan-to-value is above 30% but equal to or below 40%, 70% payout of net profit if Net loan-to-value is above 20% but equal to or below 30%, and

loan-to-value is above 20% but equal to or below 30%, and 80% payout of net profit if Net loan-to-value is equal to or below 20%

The demand for clean petroleum products continued to increase in Q3, resulting in more volumes shipped on our vessels, with longer voyages. With a strong winter market approaching, alongside a historically low order book of newbuilds and refined product inventories in the western hemisphere at an all-time low, the market trading patterns continue to be strong, and we expect a continuation of this upward trend in the coming quarters, as the US and EU Russia sanctions take effect in December 2022 for crude products and February 2023 for petroleum products, thereby changing trade flows and increasing ton-miles.

Finally, I cannot emphasize enough my appreciation to the Hafnia team and our trusted partners, who have all been instrumental in these record-breaking results.

Looking ahead, we will seek to build on this momentum to produce even greater results. Our robust business model, and expansion in 2022, which included adding 36 vessels to our modernized fleet, is a true demonstration of how our active management strategy delivers value. The acquisition of Chemical Tankers Inc (CTI) and the 12 LR1 vessels have added approximately USD 116 million to our profit this year, in addition to the vessels' value appreciation, which is in excess of USD 300 million.

- Mikael Skov, CEO Hafnia