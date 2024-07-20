SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Shipowner Hafnia said on Saturday it was holding discussions with Malaysian authorities to safely move the oil tanker Hafnia Nile after the vessel caught fire on Friday following a collision with another tanker in the South China Sea.

Salvage experts boarded the Hafnia Nile and established a towing connection with one of the attending tugs, a Hafnia spokesperson said in a statement sent by email.

"A first assessment on board the vessel confirms that no visible flames are observed," she said. "Pollution levels around the vessel are still undetermined."

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Jeslyn Lerh, Editing by Timothy Heritage)