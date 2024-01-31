TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amelia returns in 2024 with a week-long celebration of motoring excellence. Attendees will enjoy activities across Amelia Island, Florida, including opportunities to get behind the wheel of enthusiast cars old and new, enjoy behind-the-scenes panels featuring racing legends like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon and buy their dream cars at auction. The weekend will culminate in the illustrious 29th annual Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance. The Amelia takes place February 29 to March 3, 2024.

"The Amelia is more than just the show field on Saturday and Sunday, it's now a 4-day celebration of everything automotive," said Concours Vice Chairman Matt Orendac. "Our guests will experience the cars from behind the wheel, at the auction block and on the greens. You'll also be able to meet and learn from the legends who raced them in period."

The Amelia will host seminars featuring some of the greatest racers in history including:

Jeff Gordon , Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Terry LaBonte and Ken Shrader who will discuss 40 Years of Hendrick Motorsports

, , and who will discuss Indianapolis 500 winners Paul Tracy and Danny Sullivan will join Terry LaBonte and Ricky Craven to discuss Close Finishes and Controversies

500 winners and will join and to discuss Sports racing legend David Donahue , rally pilot Jeff Zwart and Pikes Peak racer and organizer Fred Veitch will host a discussion and viewing of Pikes Peak Short Films

Visitors to The Amelia will be able to get behind the wheel, or ride along, in a selection of classics as part of the Mobil 1 Hagerty Ride & Drive program throughout the weekend – a complimentary offer available on a first come, first serve basis. Guests can also experience the performance of new Porsche models including the 911 GT3 as part of the Porsche Driving Experience. This includes high-speed and autocross runs on a closed runway with professional drivers like Hurley Haywood. Tickets for the Porsche Driving Experience are available here .

Broad Arrow Auctions is the official auction of The Amelia and will offer 130 lots on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2. Among the highlights are the 1959 Porsche 718 RSK Spyder "Lucybelle III", the 1954 Dodge Firearrow IV by Carrozzeria Ghia and the 1938 Delahaye 135 MS Figoni et Falaschi Coupe. For more information or to register to bid, click here . Additional auctions the week of The Amelia include Gooding and Company , Bonhams and a silent auction held on-site at The Amelia.

There are plenty of events to enjoy throughout the week in addition to Sunday's concours d'elegance. Cars and Community returns on Saturday, March 2. Over 350 vehicles from all eras will gather on the showfield, while an expanded RADwood celebrates the best of the 80s and 90s, outfits included. The Annual Porsche Winemaker's Dinner also returns to kick off the week, celebrating friends, Porsches and the best in fine wines. The Hangar returns for its second year on the evening of March 2. Finally, Porsche Club of America (PCA) will again host the Werks Reunion at The Amelia River Club on Friday March 1. Werks Reunion is a Porsche focused event open to PCA members featuring vintage air-cooled through modern day models.

The Amelia's partners will showcase their latest products, innovations and offer exclusive experiences over the course of the weekend including Airbus Corporate Jets, BMW North America, Chopard USA, Gateway Bronco, Griot's Garage, Karma Automotive - who will be holding a global product reveal, Lucid, McLaren, Mobil 1, Porsche Cars North America, Reliable Carriers, RUF Automobile, Volkswagen of America and WeatherTech.

