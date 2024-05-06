TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April May 6, 2024 -- The California Mille, a 1,000-mile driving adventure through Southern California's best driving roads, celebrated its 33rd running April 21st to April 25th. Sponsored by Chopard, entrants drove cars from the era of Italy's original Mille Miglia road race, while enjoying incredible scenic vistas, fantastic cuisine, local history and the car-loving camaraderie.

"There's a reason we see so many people return for the California Mille year after year," said Hagerty CEO, McKeel Hagerty. "The annual tradition is special, because it provides the perfect backdrop for enthusiasts to enjoy their cars with others that share the same passions. We're grateful for our partners at Chopard who continue to help make this event possible for the community since 1988."

As the "Official Timekeeper" of the California Mille, Chopard released a special limited-edition watch, the Mille Miglia GTS Automatic Chrono California Mille 33rd Edition. The new 44-mm diameter Mille Miglia GTS Automatic Chrono California Mille 33rd Edition, a chronometer-certified timepiece in Lucent Steel™ featuring multiple references to the legendary Italian endurance rally, known as "the most beautiful race in the world".

"Lovers of fine cars often have a great weakness for precious timepieces and vice versa," said Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, President of Chopard. "Extreme precision and sporting elegance are important in both these fields."

This year's California Mille featured 70 cars and was the first edition to be held entirely in Southern California. Drivers began the week at the La Jolla Concours before departing from the city of La Jolla, traveling up to the desert resort community of Rancho Mirage, then north and west through Lake Arrowhead, Pasadena, and Valencia before a final stop in Westlake Village. The 5-day driving tour included luxury accommodations, exclusive garage tours and fine dining each evening.

