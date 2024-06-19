Traverse City, MI - June 19, 2024 -Motorluxwill once again celebrate the start of Monterey Car Week at the Monterey Jet Center on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. This year the automotive, aircraft and culinary celebration will take place alongside the first day of the Broad Arrow Auction.

This year's Motorlux features a number of upgrades in celebration of Hagerty's 40th anniversary including all-access passes for Motorlux guests to the Wednesday evening sale of 40 cars at the adjoining Broad Arrow Auction. Motorlux guests will also have access to the following day's sale.

Motorlux will feature five main exhibits this year with food and drink curated to match each exhibit. The classes for 2024 are:

Adventure Machines: Overland vehicles, ice racers and dune buggies that explore the farthest corners of the earth.

American Graffiti: A tribute to the '50s and '60s hot rods and Kustoms with period custom work from household names and the top builders of the era.

California Dreaming: Classic woody wagons, convertibles and motorcycles that embody the spirit of wind-in-your-hair driving.

British Invasion: Iconic cars from the UK, celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Morris Garages Limited.

Honoring Marcello Gandini: Celebrating the life of one of Italy's greatest car designers, known for the Lamborghini Miura and Countach.

"Motorlux is a celebration of automotive excellence, luxury travel and culinary artistry, offering enthusiasts a one-of-a-kind experience," said Peter Fink, Vice President of Events and Experiences at Hagerty. "It's the much-anticipated kick-off to Car Week as well - simply the best setting for good friends to gather and reunite over their passion for cars."

Motorlux is proud to benefit the CHP 11-99 Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping families of California Highway Patrol officers in times of need. Additionally, Motorlux supports the Navy Post Graduate School Foundation, with the school's Car Club members assisting at the event and serving as car pushers for the Broad Arrow Auction.

Broad Arrow Auction

Broad Arrow Auctions will once again join Motorlux for their Monterey Auction, featuring an impressive roster of approximately {{{150}}} motor cars. Day one of the two-day sale will take place on Wednesday, August 14thduring the Motorlux festivities and sell 40 lots in celebration of Hagerty's 40th anniversary. Highlights of the sale, which ends on Thursday, August 15th, include the 1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop Coupé by Figoni et Falaschi, estimated to fetch $6,500,000 - $8,500,000 and the 1957 Maserati 200SI by Fantuzzi, estimated at $3,300,000 to $3,600,000.

About Motorlux

Motorlux is a vibrant celebration of cars, craft and community held during Car Week at the Monterey Jet Center. Now under the stewardship of Hagerty, an automotive enthusiast brand, Motorlux remains faithful to its entertaining and elegant roots while elevated with artfully curated experiences celebrating automotive, aviation, fashion and design. For more visit the Motorlux website at Motorlux.com.

About Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 830,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visitwww.hagerty.comor connect with us onFacebook,Instagram,TwitterandLinkedIn.