Hagerty, Inc. is an automotive enthusiast brand and specialty vehicle insurance provider. The Company is a provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Through its insurance model, the Company acts as a Managing General Agent (MGA) by underwriting, selling, and servicing classic car and enthusiast vehicle insurance policies. In addition, the Company offers Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC) memberships, which can be bundled with its insurance policies and give subscribers access to an array of products and services, including Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, its proprietary vehicle valuation tool, emergency roadside assistance, and special vehicle-related discounts. The Company provides insurance for approximately 2.4 million classic cars and enthusiast vehicles.