TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc., (NYSE: HGTY) an automotive enthusiast brand and leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, has named Arjun H. Chowdri as its new Senior Vice President of Membership and Retention. Arjun will lead the company's global membership programs, including the Hagerty Driver's Club, the world's largest paid car club with more than 800,000 members. Additionally, Arjun will lead Hagerty's Garage and Social business, a portfolio of five premium car storage and clubhouse locations across the US and Canada. Prior to joining Hagerty, Arjun was Chief Administrative and Innovation Officer for the PGA of America.

"Hagerty's membership program creates unique opportunities to engage with our passionate customers and create top tier brand loyalty," said Paul Rehrig, President of Hagerty Media, Marketing and Membership. "Arjun's impressive experience and track record, most recently at the PGA of America, make him the ideal executive to lead our membership programs and retention marketing efforts."

Chowdri's wealth of experience was cultivated through two decades of experience with lifestyle brands. As Chief Administrative and Innovation Officer for the PGA, he oversaw the planning, execution and measurement of success throughout the organization. He also identified new growth areas and opportunities across the organization; guided the development of new initiatives and services; led international expansion; and directed PGA investments. Prior to joining the PGA, Chowdri led the sports and entertainment marketing efforts behind Coca-Cola's Glaceau brands that included POWERADE, vitaminwater and NOS Energy.

Chowdri said, "Hagerty has a leadership position as an authentic community-focused brand, delivering high value products and services through a team-based culture. I'm honored to have the opportunity to join Hagerty at this time in the company's journey and look forward to working across the organization to deepen our member's enthusiasm for classic and collectible cars."

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

