Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hagerty, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HGTY   US4051661092

HAGERTY, INC.

(HGTY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-10-25
9.020 USD   -0.11%
12:38pSenate Republicans want the SEC to explain why staff are quitting
RE
10/27Hagerty to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 10, 2022
PR
10/27Hagerty Opens Garage + Social Palm Beach, Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubhouses in South Florida
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Senate Republicans want the SEC to explain why staff are quitting

10/30/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

(Reuters) - Senate Republicans want the SEC to explain why staff are leaving the nation's corporate watchdog at the highest rate in 10 years amid a flurry of proposed rules, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday.

The private letter dated Oct. 27 from Senate Republicans to the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, adds to mounting criticism that the U.S. regulator lacks the internal firepower it needs to accomplish its ambitious rulemaking plans.

Gensler, a veteran Wall Street regulator who was chosen by President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has already clashed with Republicans over the watchdog's proposals on corporate climate-related disclosures. 

Gensler has previously contended that his new rules are critical to ensuring the U.S. capital markets remain the global "gold standard."

Republicans have claimed he has overstepped his authority and adopted a hostile stance toward the financial industry.

The SEC has introduced 26 new rule proposals in 2022, more than double the number in 2021 and the highest total of any year in the last five years, the Republican letter says.

The letter, signed by six of the 12 Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee, references a public Oct. 13 report posted on the SEC's website from the Office of the Inspector General, the SEC's own internal watchdog, detailing staff attrition and reports of discontent.

Republicans want Gensler to explain how he will address the concerns in the report and also to allow more time for industry feedback on the new rules.

The SEC was not immediately available for comment.

Employees interviewed for the internal watchdog report said they received little feedback on rules they had written, according to the report.

Staff feared an increased risk of litigation because of shortened industry comment periods, the report said.

The SEC is losing employees at its highest pace in 10 years, said the Inspector General's report. The agency expected attrition in senior officer positions to be 20.8% this fiscal year and 8.4% for attorney positions, it said.

The letter concludes that "efforts to ram through hurried rulemaking without proper analysis, deliberation or consideration of downstream negative impacts is nothing short of regulatory malpractice."

Senate Republicans Thom Tillis from North Carolina, Mike Crapo from Idaho, Tim Scott from South Carolina, Michael Rounds from South Dakota, Bill Hagerty from Tennessee and Steve Daines from Montana signed the letter.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Additional reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Nell Mackenzie


© Reuters 2022
All news about HAGERTY, INC.
12:38pSenate Republicans want the SEC to explain why staff are quitting
RE
10/27Hagerty to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, Nove..
PR
10/27Hagerty Opens Garage + Social Palm Beach, Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubhouses i..
PR
10/27Hagerty, Inc. Opens Garage + Social Palm Beach, Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubho..
CI
10/20Raymond James Initiates Hagerty at Market Perform
MT
10/18U.S. oil service firms' results to show impact of demand, inflation
RE
10/03Cryptocurrency Traders Eye Geopolitical Developments, Fed Speak as Regulatory Scrutiny ..
MT
09/08Hagerty Named to Fortune magazine's Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance..
PR
09/01Hagerty to Participate in the KBW Insurance Conference on September 8th, 2022
PR
08/23Hagerty Names Patrick McClymont Finance Chief
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAGERTY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 773 M - -
Net income 2022 5,17 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 153x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 758 M 758 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 668
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart HAGERTY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hagerty, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAGERTY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,19 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 63,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
McKeel O. Hagerty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack Butcher President
Patrick S. McClymont Chief Financial Officer
Michael E. Angelina Chairman
Russell Page Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAGERTY, INC.-36.39%758
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION21.17%75 864
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED16.95%21 111
TRYG A/S1.11%13 937
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-36.71%6 828
PORTO SEGURO S.A.7.12%2 679