Haidilao International Holding Ltd. provided earnings guidance for the six months ended June 30, 2023. For the period, the revenue of the Group from continuing operations is expected to be no less than RMB 18.8 billion, representing an increase of no less than 23.7% as compared to the revenue from continuing operations of RMB 15.2 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly due to (i) the increase in customer flow and the improved operating performance of Haidilao restaurants as a result of the lifting of the COVID-19 pandemic control measures; and (ii) the increase in the number of restaurants as compared to the same period in 2022 following the re-opening of certain previously suspended restaurants under the "Hard Bone" plan. The Group is expected to record a net profit from continuing operations of no less than RMB 2,200 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the net profit from continuing operations of RMB 72 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The expected profit is mainly attributable to the increase in table turnover rate and the enhanced restaurant operation efficiency as a result of the improvement of internal management and operation.