HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.

HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.

(6862)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haidilao International : Posted Losses in First Half Due to Covid-19

08/25/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. swung to a loss in the first half of the year as Covid-19 restrictions severely affected its restaurant business across the world.

Net loss for the period ended June came in at 964.60 million yuan (US$139.54 million) against a profit of CNY911.03 million in the same period last year, Haidilao said late Tuesday.

Revenue fell nearly 17% to CNY9.760 billion.

The company said that the board had decided not to announce interim dividend to its shareholders for the first half.

Apart from China, the company has businesses in the U.S., Singapore, Taiwan and Canada.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. 0.44% 45.6 End-of-day quote.45.69%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.08% 6.9019 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
Financials
Sales 2020 30 158 M 4 363 M 4 363 M
Net income 2020 1 454 M 210 M 210 M
Net cash 2020 856 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2020 161x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 242 B 31 183 M 34 967 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,99x
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 102 793
Free-Float 15,7%
Chart HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Haidilao International Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 33,11 CNY
Last Close Price 45,60 CNY
Spread / Highest target 2,07%
Spread / Average Target -27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Juan Yang Chief Operating Officer
Peng Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
Zhi Dong Shao Executive Director & Chief Information Officer
Ping Shu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.45.69%31 047
ARAMARK-40.90%6 489
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.10.76%4 329
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.93%3 301
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.42%3 016
SUSHIRO GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD.8.56%2 756
