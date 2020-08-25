Haidilao International : Posted Losses in First Half Due to Covid-19

By P.R. Venkat



Haidilao International Holding Ltd. swung to a loss in the first half of the year as Covid-19 restrictions severely affected its restaurant business across the world.

Net loss for the period ended June came in at 964.60 million yuan (US$139.54 million) against a profit of CNY911.03 million in the same period last year, Haidilao said late Tuesday.

Revenue fell nearly 17% to CNY9.760 billion.

The company said that the board had decided not to announce interim dividend to its shareholders for the first half.

Apart from China, the company has businesses in the U.S., Singapore, Taiwan and Canada.

