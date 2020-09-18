Haier Electronics : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
18 September 2020
Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Description
|
Nature of dealings
|
Purchase
|
Total
|
Total amount
|
Highest (H)
|
Lowest (L)
|
|
|
of relevant
|
|
/ Sale
|
number
|
paid / received
|
prices paid
|
prices paid
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
of shares
|
|
/ received
|
/ received
|
|
|
|
|
|
involved
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UBS AG
|
17 September
|
Ordinary
|
Hedging of Delta 1 products
|
Purchase
|
259,297
|
$5,722,959.0000
|
$22.4100
|
$21.7700
|
|
2020
|
shares
|
created as a result of wholly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unsolicited client-driven orders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
Hedging of Delta 1 products
|
Sale
|
587,829
|
$13,057,893.5800
|
$22.4000
|
$21.8400
|
|
|
shares
|
created as a result of wholly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unsolicited client-driven orders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public Disclosure Form
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
Dealing in a derivative which is
|
Sale
|
301,198
|
$6,672,205.9200
|
$22.3800
|
$21.7500
|
|
|
shares
|
referenced to a basket or index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including relevant securities which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
represent less than 1% of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class in issue and less than 20% of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the value of the securities in the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
basket or index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
Note:
UBS AG is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeree company.
Dealings were made for its own account.
UBS AG is ultimately owned by Chase Nominees Ltd, DTC (Cede & Co.), Nortrust Nominees Ltd.
These dealings involved A shares of the Company only.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 08:39:09 UTC