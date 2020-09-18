Haier Electronics : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
18 September 2020
Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Description
|
Description
|
Nature of
|
Number of
|
Maturity
|
Reference
|
Total amount
|
Resultant
|
|
|
of relevant
|
of products
|
dealings
|
reference
|
date /
|
price
|
paid / received
|
balance
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
securities to
|
closing
|
|
|
(including
|
|
|
|
|
|
which the
|
out date
|
|
|
those of any
|
|
|
|
|
|
derivatives
|
|
|
|
person with
|
|
|
|
|
|
relate
|
|
|
|
whom there is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
an agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
understanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J.P. Morgan
|
17 September
|
Derivatives
|
Other types
|
Closing out of a
|
4,300
|
9 August
|
$22.1174
|
$95,104.8200
|
3,207,744
|
Securities PLC
|
2020
|
|
of products
|
derivative contract
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivatives
|
Other types
|
Closing out of a
|
4,200
|
9 August
|
$22.1174
|
$92,893.0800
|
3,207,744
|
|
|
|
of products
|
derivative contract
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivatives
|
Other types
|
Closing out of a
|
100
|
2 July 2021
|
$22.0023
|
$2,200.2300
|
3,207,744
|
|
|
|
of products
|
derivative contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public Disclosure Form
|
|
|
Derivatives
|
Other types
|
Issue of a
|
88,700
|
19 October
|
$22.1939
|
$1,968,594.5800
|
3,207,744
|
|
|
|
of products
|
derivative
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivatives
|
Other types
|
Issue of a
|
93,800
|
19 October
|
$22.1939
|
$2,081,783.2200
|
3,207,744
|
|
|
|
of products
|
derivative
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
Note:
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.
Dealings were made for its own account.
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is ultimately owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
