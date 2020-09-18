Haier Electronics : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

18 September 2020

Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Description of Nature of dealings Purchase Total Total Highest (H) Lowest (L) relevant / Sale number of amount prices paid prices paid securities shares paid / / received / received involved received J.P. Morgan 17 September Other types of Hedging of Delta 1 products Sale 4,127 €2,960.9600 €0.7175 €0.7175 Securities PLC 2020 securities (e.g. created as a result of wholly equity swaps) unsolicited client-driven orders End

Note:

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.

Dealings were made for its own account.

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is ultimately owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

These dealings involved D shares of the Company only.