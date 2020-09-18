Haier Electronics : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

18 September 2020

Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Description Nature of dealings Purchase / Total Total amount Highest (H) Lowest (L) of relevant Sale number of paid / received prices paid prices paid securities shares / received / received involved UBS AG 17 September Ordinary Redemption of pre-existing Purchase 4,000 $107,200.0000 $26.8000 $26.8000 2020 shares index-tracking ETFs as a result of unsolicited client requests End

Note:

UBS AG is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeree company.

Dealings were made for its own account.

UBS AG is ultimately owned by Chase Nominees Ltd, DTC (Cede & Co.), Nortrust Nominees Ltd.