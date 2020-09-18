Haier Electronics : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
18 September 2020
Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Description
|
Nature of dealings
|
Purchase /
|
Total
|
Total amount
|
Highest (H)
|
Lowest (L)
|
|
|
of relevant
|
|
Sale
|
number of
|
paid / received
|
prices paid
|
prices paid
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
shares
|
|
/ received
|
/ received
|
|
|
|
|
|
involved
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UBS AG
|
17 September
|
Ordinary
|
Redemption of pre-existing
|
Purchase
|
4,000
|
$107,200.0000
|
$26.8000
|
$26.8000
|
|
2020
|
shares
|
index-tracking ETFs as a result of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unsolicited client requests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
UBS AG is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeree company.
Dealings were made for its own account.
UBS AG is ultimately owned by Chase Nominees Ltd, DTC (Cede & Co.), Nortrust Nominees Ltd.
