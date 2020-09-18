Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.    1169   BMG423131256

HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.

(1169)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haier Electronics : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 04:40am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

18 September 2020

Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Description

Description

Nature of

Number of

Maturity

Reference

Total amount

Resultant

of relevant

of products

dealings

reference

date /

price

paid / received

balance

securities

securities to

closing out

(including

which the

date

those of any

derivatives

person with

relate

whom there is

an agreement

or

understanding)

J.P. Morgan

17 September

Derivatives

Other types

Issue of a

8,000

2 November

$26.5816

$212,652.8000

7,989,756

Securities PLC

2020

of products

derivative

2021

Derivatives

Other types

Issue of a

1,000

20 October

$26.8331

$26,833.0800

7,989,756

of products

derivative

2021

Derivatives

Other types

Issue of a

1,000

20 October

$26.8331

$26,833.0800

7,989,756

of products

derivative

2021

Public Disclosure Form

Derivatives

Other types

Issue of a

13,000

30 April

$26.5826

$345,574.3500

7,989,756

of products

derivative

2021

Derivatives

Other types

Closing out of a

15,000

30 April

$26.9669

$404,503.0700

7,989,756

of products

derivative contract

2021

End

Note:

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.

Dealings were made for its own account.

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is ultimately owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 08:39:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.
04:40aHAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
04:40aHAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
04:40aHAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
04:40aHAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
04:40aHAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
04:40aHAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
04:40aHAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
04:40aHAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
09/17HAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
09/17HAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 85 336 M 11 011 M 11 011 M
Net income 2020 4 060 M 524 M 524 M
Net cash 2020 18 442 M 2 380 M 2 380 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 75 085 M 9 688 M 9 689 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 16 731
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 30,17 HKD
Last Close Price 26,80 HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ju Zhi Xie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yun Jie Zhou Chairman
Hua Gang Li Executive Director
Bo Zhan Chief Financial Officer
Hai Shan Liang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.10.06%9 688
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.21.20%72 853
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.5.50%9 790
GROUPE SEB S.A.5.82%8 310
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-6.82%7 599
ELECTROLUX AB-15.64%6 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group