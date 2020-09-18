Haier Electronics : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
18 September 2020
Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Description
|
Description
|
Nature of
|
Number of
|
Maturity
|
Reference
|
Total amount
|
Resultant
|
|
|
of relevant
|
of products
|
dealings
|
reference
|
date /
|
price
|
paid / received
|
balance
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
securities to
|
closing out
|
|
|
(including
|
|
|
|
|
|
which the
|
date
|
|
|
those of any
|
|
|
|
|
|
derivatives
|
|
|
|
person with
|
|
|
|
|
|
relate
|
|
|
|
whom there is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
an agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
understanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J.P. Morgan
|
17 September
|
Derivatives
|
Other types
|
Issue of a
|
8,000
|
2 November
|
$26.5816
|
$212,652.8000
|
7,989,756
|
Securities PLC
|
2020
|
|
of products
|
derivative
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivatives
|
Other types
|
Issue of a
|
1,000
|
20 October
|
$26.8331
|
$26,833.0800
|
7,989,756
|
|
|
|
of products
|
derivative
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivatives
|
Other types
|
Issue of a
|
1,000
|
20 October
|
$26.8331
|
$26,833.0800
|
7,989,756
|
|
|
|
of products
|
derivative
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivatives
|
Other types
|
Issue of a
|
13,000
|
30 April
|
$26.5826
|
$345,574.3500
|
7,989,756
|
|
|
|
of products
|
derivative
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivatives
|
Other types
|
Closing out of a
|
15,000
|
30 April
|
$26.9669
|
$404,503.0700
|
7,989,756
|
|
|
|
of products
|
derivative contract
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
Note:
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.
Dealings were made for its own account.
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is ultimately owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
