HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.

(1169)
  Report
Haier Electronics : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

09/22/2020 | 04:50am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

22 September 2020

Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Description

Nature of dealings

Purchase

Total

Total amount

Highest (H)

Lowest (L)

of relevant

/ Sale

number

paid / received

prices paid

prices paid

securities

of shares

/ received

/ received

involved

UBS AG

21 September

Ordinary

Hedging of Delta 1 products

Purchase

21,900

$489,755.0000

$22.4700

$22.2700

2020

shares

created as a result of wholly

unsolicited client-driven orders

Ordinary

Hedging of Delta 1 products

Sale

339,803

$7,656,708.4400

$22.9000

$22.2900

shares

created as a result of wholly

unsolicited client-driven orders

Public Disclosure Form

Ordinary

Dealing in a derivative which is

Sale

36,500

$819,025.0000

$22.7700

$22.1400

shares

referenced to a basket or index

including relevant securities which

represent less than 1% of the class

in issue and less than 20% of the

value of the securities in the basket

or index

End

Note:

UBS AG is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeree company.

Dealings were made for its own account.

UBS AG is ultimately owned by Chase Nominees Ltd, DTC (Cede & Co.), Nortrust Nominees Ltd.

These dealings involved A shares of the Company only.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 08:49:05 UTC
