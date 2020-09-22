Haier Electronics : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
09/22/2020 | 04:50am EDT
Public Disclosure Form
22 September 2020
Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
Party
Date
Description
Description
Nature of
Number of
Maturity date
Reference
Total amount
Resultant
of relevant
of products
dealings
reference
/ closing out
price
paid / received
balance
securities
securities
date
(including
to which
those of any
the
person with
derivatives
whom there is
relate
an agreement
or
understanding)
J.P. Morgan
21 September
Derivatives
Other types
Closing out of a
200
2 July 2021
$22.2070
$4,441.4000
3,207,744
Securities PLC
2020
of products
derivative contract
Derivatives
Other types
Closing out of a
100,000
17 September
$22.2629
$2,226,290.0000
3,207,744
of products
derivative contract
2021
Derivatives
Other types
Closing out of a
92,800
17 September
$22.2629
$2,065,997.1200
3,207,744
of products
derivative contract
2021
Public Disclosure Form
Derivatives
Other types
Closing out of a
435
17
September
$22.2629
$9,684.3600
3,207,744
of products
derivative contract
2021
Derivatives
Other types
Closing out of a
300,113
2 September
$22.6395
$6,794,422.6700
3,207,744
of products
derivative contract
2021
Derivatives
Other types
Issue of a
35,900
19
October
$22.5119
$808,176.0300
3,207,744
of products
derivative
2021
Derivatives
Other types
Issue of a
38,825
19
October
$22.5119
$874,023.2400
3,207,744
of products
derivative
2021
Derivatives
Other types
Closing out of a
112,000
31
December
$22.5448
$2,525,017.6000
3,207,744
of products
derivative contract
2020
Derivatives
Other types
Closing out of a
42,000
31
December
$22.5448
$946,881.6000
3,207,744
of products
derivative contract
2020
Derivatives
Other types
Closing out of a
70,000
31
December
$22.5448
$1,578,136.0000
3,207,744
of products
derivative contract
2020
End
Note:
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.
Dealings were made for its own account.
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is ultimately owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
