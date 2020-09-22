Haier Electronics : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
22 September 2020
Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Description of
|
Nature of dealings
|
Purchase
|
Total
|
Total amount
|
Highest (H)
|
Lowest (L)
|
|
|
relevant
|
|
/ Sale
|
number
|
paid / received
|
prices paid
|
prices paid
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
of shares
|
|
/ received
|
/ received
|
|
|
|
|
|
involved
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J.P. Morgan
|
21 September
|
Other types of
|
Hedging of Delta 1 products
|
Sale
|
200
|
$4,442.1600
|
$22.2400
|
$22.2300
|
Securities PLC
|
2020
|
securities (e.g.
|
created as a result of wholly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity swaps)
|
unsolicited client-driven
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
orders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other types of
|
Hedging of Delta 1 products
|
Purchase
|
300,113
|
$6,784,111.7100
|
$22.8000
|
$22.4500
|
|
|
securities (e.g.
|
created as a result of wholly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity swaps)
|
unsolicited client-driven
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
orders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other types of
|
Hedging of Delta 1 products
|
Purchase
|
193,235
|
$4,298,457.3000
|
$22.3000
|
$22.1800
|
|
|
securities (e.g.
|
created as a result of wholly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity swaps)
|
unsolicited client-driven
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
orders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other types of
|
Hedging of Delta 1 products
|
Sale
|
74,725
|
$1,682,527.7500
|
$22.6500
|
$22.2700
|
|
|
securities (e.g.
|
created as a result of wholly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity swaps)
|
unsolicited client-driven
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
orders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other types of
|
Hedging of Delta 1 products
|
Purchase
|
224,000
|
$5,044,873.5000
|
$22.6900
|
$22.3600
|
|
|
securities (e.g.
|
created as a result of wholly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity swaps)
|
unsolicited client-driven
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
orders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.
Dealings were made for its own account.
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC is ultimately owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Disclaimer
Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 08:49:05 UTC