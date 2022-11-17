Advanced search
    600690   CNE000000CG9

HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.

(600690)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-15
23.98 CNY   -0.70%
Cms : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement in relation to Briefing on Third Quarter Results of 2022
EQ
Haier Smart Home Publishes Q3 Report : steady improvement of operational performance with revenue increase of 8.9% in 9M 2022. Net Profit grew by 17.3%
EQ
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement in relation to Briefing on Third Quarter Results of 2022

11/17/2022 | 03:13am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement in relation to Briefing on Third Quarter Results of 2022

17.11.2022 / 09:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG


Announcement in relation to Briefing on Third Quarter Results of 2022

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 17 November 2022 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) yesterday published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the briefing on the third quarter results of 2022.

The announcement is fully available at:

https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020221117445515756469.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20in%20relation%20to%20Briefing%20on%20the%20Third%20Quarter%20Results%20of%202022

 

IR Contact:
Haier Smart Home Hong Kong
T: +852 2169 0000
Email: ir@haier.hk

Press Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sara Pinto
Sven Pauly
pi@crossalliance.de
T: +49 (0) 89 1250903 35

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

 


17.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
26610 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
Financials
Sales 2022 249 B 35 175 M 35 175 M
Net income 2022 15 235 M 2 150 M 2 150 M
Net cash 2022 38 233 M 5 397 M 5 397 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 213 B 30 007 M 30 007 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 104 874
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 23,98 CNY
Average target price 32,75 CNY
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Gang Li General Manager & Executive Director
Wei Gong Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Hai Shan Liang Chairman
Dalin Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Da Chun Chien Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-19.77%30 007
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-34.34%46 899
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-28.93%7 535
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-0.54%6 554
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-40.16%5 406
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-26.74%5 183