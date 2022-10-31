Advanced search
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-30
20.80 CNY   -2.35%
12:01pCms : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share
EQ
12:01pNvr : Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:31aHaier Smart Home Publishes Q3 Report : steady improvement of operational performance with revenue increase of 8.9% in 9M 2022. Net Profit grew by 17.3%
EQ
CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share

10/31/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share

31.10.2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG

Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 31 October 2022 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the Change in Share Capital of H-Share.

The details are set out as follows:

Conversion status of H-share related convertible bonds: During the period from 1 October 2022 to 31 October 2022, a cumulative amount of HKD 36,000,000 H-share related convertible bonds were converted into H-shares of the Company, and the cumulative number of H-shares formed as a result of the conversion was 1,978,020 shares, accounting for 0.021% of the total share capital of the Company before the conversion of H-share related convertible bonds in this month. As of 31 October 2022, a cumulative amount of HKD 7,821,000,000 H-share related convertible bonds were converted into H-shares of the Company, and the cumulative number of H-shares formed as a result of the conversion was 415,485,630 shares, accounting for 4.40% of the total share capital of the Company before the conversion of H-share related convertible bonds in this month.

Status of outstanding convertible bonds: As of 31 October 2022, the amount of H-share related convertible bonds not yet converted was HKD 172,000,000, accounting for 2.15% of the total number of H-share related convertible bonds issued.

Progress of the repurchase of H-shares: Since the commencement of repurchase of H-shares in July 2022 and as at the end of October 2022, the Company has repurchased a total of 5,855,600 H-shares (no repurchase has been made in October 2022), representing 0.062% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest price of HKD 27.80 per share and the lowest price of HKD 23.55 per share, and the amount paid was HKD 148,577,055.35 (inclusive of expenses). The aforementioned repurchased shares have been cancelled (1,435,600 H-shares cancelled before September 2022; 4,420,000 H-shares cancelled in October 2022).

I. Background of the issuance and listing of convertible bonds

On 27 October 2020, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issued the Approval of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. to Issue Overseas Listed Foreign Shares and Convertible Corporate Bonds (CSRC License [2020] No. 2768), approving: (1) Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") to issue not more than 2,856,526,138 overseas listed foreign shares (including additional shares issued upon exercise of conversion rights by holders of convertible bonds of not more than HKD 8 billion or equivalent in foreign currencies), with a par value of RMB 1 per share, all of which are ordinary shares. Upon completion of this issuance, the Company may list on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as "HKSE"); (2) The Company's wholly-owned overseas subsidiaries, guaranteed by the Company, will issue overseas corporate bonds not exceeding HKD 8 billion or its equivalent in foreign currency convertible into overseas listed foreign shares of the Company (hereinafter referred to as "H-share convertible bonds").

On 23 December 2020, 2,448,279,814 H-shares of the Company were listed and traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the relevant exchangeable bonds to convertible bonds program became effective and operational after the listing, the total amount of effective H-share convertible bonds was HKD 7,993,000,000.

II. Background of the repurchase of H-shares

On 28 June 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 2021 and the First Class Meetings of Shareholders in 2022 considered and approved the Proposal to Grant the General Mandate to Repurchase H-Shares.

III. Changes in Share Capital

As of 31 October 2022, the changes in the Company's share capital were as follows:

Class of shares Before the changes
30 September 2022		 Number of the current changes (shares) After the changes
31 October 2022
Number of shares (shares) Proportion Number of convertible bonds to shares Number of repurchased shares cancelled Number of shares (shares) Proportion
Listed domestic shares (A-shares) 6,308,552,654 66.76% -  
-		 6,308,552,654 66.78%
Overseas-listed shares (D-shares) 271,013,973 2.87% -  
-
 		 271,013,973 2.87%
Overseas-listed shares (H-shares) 2,869,412,624 30.37% +1,978,020 -4,420,000 2,866,970,644 30.35%
Total number of shares 9,448,979,251 100.00% +1,978,020 -4,420,000 9,446,537,271 100.00%

Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

IR Contact:

Haier Smart Home Hong Kong
T: +852 2169 0000
Email: ir@haier.hk

Press Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sara Pinto
Sven Pauly
pi@crossalliance.de
T: +49 (0) 89 1250903 35

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.


31.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
26610 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1475873  31.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475873&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
