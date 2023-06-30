EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG
Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 30 June 2023 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the Change in Share Capital of H-Share.
The details are set out as follows:
Progress of the repurchase of H-shares: During the month of June 2023, the Company has repurchased a total of 4,223,600 H-shares, representing 0.045% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest price of HKD 24.00 per share and the lowest price of HKD 22.15 per share, and the amount paid was HKD 98,389,890. Since the announcement of the last change in share capital of H-shares (31 December 2022) at the end of June 2023, the Company has cumulatively repurchased a total of 8,483,600 H-shares, representing 0.090% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest price of HKD 24.50 per share and the lowest price of HKD 22.15 per share, and the amount paid was HKD 199,923,597 (inclusive of expenses). The aforementioned repurchased shares have been cancelled.
I. Background of the repurchase of H-shares
On 28 June 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 2021 and the First Class Meetings of Shareholders in 2022 considered and approved the Proposal to Grant the General Mandate to Repurchase H-Shares.
II. Changes in Share Capital
As of 30 June 2023, the changes in the Company's share capital were as follows:
Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.
